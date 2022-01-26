3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 2-0 win v AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town will have been delighted with the way in which they eventually beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 last night at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Two well taken goals from Wes Burns earnt the Tractor Boys all three points on a night in which they were made to work hard for the victory by a young Wimbledon side.

It was a gritty performance from Kieran McKenna’s men, who were roared on by 1,200 travelling supporters from East Anglia.

The result keeps them well on course to be troubling the top six come the end of the campaign as they look to get promoted this season.

Here we take you through THREE things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 2-0 win v Wimbledon…

Burns is the star man

The attacking wing back was in fantastic form last night as he took his seasonal goal tally to eight with two well taken efforts.

McKenna has deployed him in a role that sees him have a bit more defensive responsibility, however Burns is still just as effective going forwards.

He is fast becoming the key man in this Town side and if he plays well, the whole team plays well too.

Burns is also one of the few players who has been consistent under both managers that the club has had this season.

Wealth of options

The wealth of options that the Tractor Boys boast in their current squad is nothing short of ridiculous for a club of their level.

Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne and Conor Chaplin were all introduced from the bench, whilst the likes of Joe Pigott and Kyle Edwards remained unused.

It just shows that the recruitment policy that has been adopted by Mark Ashton is paying off.

The challenge for McKenna is to keep all of the players happy.

Left wing back a problem

Kane Vincent-Young endured a torrid evening at left wing back last night and eventually found himself sent off in second half stoppage time after a second yellow card.

It is clear that this is the main problem position for the Tractor Boys at present and it is something that needs to be addressed.

There is now an opportunity for Edwards to fill in the role, whilst there are also other options that could come into the frame.

It is a position that requires a good quality of player, and so far Vincent-Young hasn’t convinced in the role.