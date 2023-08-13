Highlights Ipswich Town showcased their strength in depth with key contributions from substitutes like Kayden Jackson.

Ipswich Town beat Stoke City 2-0 at Portman Road on Saturday as they continued their excellent start to life back in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys won 2-1 at Sunderland in their first game back in the second tier last weekend before beating League One side Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they maintained their perfect start with victory against the Potters, who themselves had won their opening two games in league and cup.

It was a strong start to the game from Kieran McKenna's men, with Wes Burns being denied by Mark Travers and Conor Chaplin going close.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute when Luke Woolfenden headed home from Sam Morsy's free-kick.

Stoke improved after falling behind, with Josh Laurent, Daniel Johnson and Ben Wilmot all having chances, but Ipswich doubled their lead with eight minutes remaining when substitute Kayden Jackson slotted home to seal all three points and send his side top of the early Championship table.

McKenna was delighted with his side's performance, but insisted they could still improve further.

"It was a top performance, no doubt about it. I loved the way we stuck to our identity on and off the ball. We were brave in how we played," McKenna told the BBC.

"We played with the intensity, quality, spirit, resilience and threat that we want to have. It was an excellent performance in so many different ways.

"Of course there are areas to improve and we're learning from every game at the moment. We learnt an awful lot from Sunderland last week and we'll learn from this and look to improve.

"There's going to be spells in every game where we have to dig in. We have to put our bodies on the line and try to defend and block well. What was really important was the way we kept playing. It was our bravery on the ball that turned the game."

As Ipswich continue to impress on their Championship return, we looked at three things we learnt about the Tractor Boys after their victory over the Potters.

What did we learn about Ipswich Town after their win against Stoke City?

Strength in depth

Many believed Ipswich would be competitive in the second tier this season after their promotion from League One and their latest victory underlined the strength of their squad.

Jackson had been a regular in the first half of last season, but the January arrivals of Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst saw his game time become limited.

The 29-year-old played for the Tractor Boys during their last season in the Championship and although not a prolific scorer, he has been an important part of the squad since his arrival from Accrington Stanley in August 2018.

As he proved against Stoke, Jackson is an incredibly useful option to be able to bring off the bench and he is not the only player McKenna can use to change the game.

Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson, new signing Jack Taylor and Freddie Lapado, who scored 21 goals last season, were also named among the substitutes on Saturday, highlighting the depth of McKenna's squad.

With Christian Walton and Harry Clarke due to return from injury in the coming weeks and the prospect of further new additions before the closure of the transfer window, Ipswich will only get stronger.

Winning mentality

It was an incredible second half of last season for the Tractor Boys as they went unbeaten in their final 19 games of the campaign to seal promotion from League One.

McKenna has instilled a winning mentality in his squad and on the evidence so far, that has not changed in the Championship.

After picking up three points at Sunderland last weekend, it was another tough test against a Stoke side who had enjoyed a strong start to the season.

There were some tricky periods in the game against the Black Cats and the Potters also had their chances, but the Tractor Boys have shown the resilience to come through those spells and secure two consecutive victories.

Ipswich are now 21 league games unbeaten and have won 16 of their last 18 matches, reinforcing how relentless McKenna's men have been in recent months.

Fortress Portman Road

The Tractor Boys lost just one game on their own patch last season and they look set to be strong at home once again this campaign.

It was a near sell-out at Portman Road on Saturday, with 29,006 in attendance and Ipswich's passionate home support will be a huge advantage to their side this season.

Stoke manager Alex Neil commented on the atmosphere after the game and said his side did not do enough to quieten the home crowd.

"The first thing that you have got to do is give Ipswich credit. They were better than us," Neil told the BBC.

"When you come to places like this that first game is a great party atmosphere. Everybody is at their peak. The team's been playing really well, and they added a couple of bits and bobs throughout the summer to try and get them better.

"The first time we give the ball away cheaply on two separate occasions, what happens? The crowd gets up.

"What you need to do is to take the sting out of the game and you need to make sure you quieten the crowd and take the game away from them."

McKenna's side responded to the backing they received from the stands with a dominant performance, playing on the front foot and taking the game to their opponents and that is likely to be a regular occurrence in Suffolk this season.