3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 2-0 victory v Fleetwood

Ipswich Town bolstered their chances of reaching the play-offs once more yesterday with a 2-0 victory at Fleetwood Town.

Sam Morsy converted from a Wes Burns cross to open the scoring in the 72nd minute before Kayden Jackson ensured all three points nine minutes later.

It is a result that leaves the Tractor boys five points from the League One play-offs and strengthens their goal difference too.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Ipswich after their 2-0 victory in Lancashire yesterday…

Quiz: Are these 19 Ipswich Town facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Ipswich Town were founded in 1879. True or false? True False

The defence shines once again

Whilst not tested to the max, it was another resolute display from the Ipswich backline, with Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien and George Edmundson earning a sixth clean sheet in their last seven league games.

Defensive resilience can take a club a long way in the context of a League One season, and with the Tractor Boys continuing to chase down a play-off spot, their backline record could take them a long way.

With some tough fixtures coming up, it will be interesting to see if they can remain so defensively compact.

Bersant Celina enjoyed an excellent game

Bersant Celina was initially deployed in a deeper role than he has grown accustomed to in an Ipswich shirt, however, he started the game very well.

In the second half, he was restored to a more familiar attacking role and he was able to influence things at the top end of the pitch more.

Celina provided the assist for Jackson’s goal in the 81st minute, with that strike proving to be the sucker punch for a Fleetwood side competing to stay in the division.

Ipswich continue to shine against bottom eight teams

Ipswich possess an excellent record against League One’s bottom eight this season, with the Tractor Boys yet to be defeated against sides positioned 17th to 24th.

Ipswich have won 10 of their 13 matches against teams in the bottom third of the third-tier, accumulating 33 points from a possible 39.

With three games still to go against teams in the bottom eight, Ipswich will be striving to be as dominant as their record suggests.