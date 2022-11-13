3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 1-1 draw v Cheltenham

Ipswich Town suffered a disappointing draw on Saturday afternoon.

A 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town keeps the Tractor Boys 2nd in the League One table, four points adrift of leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna’s side did take the lead at Portman Road courtesy of a Luke Woolfenden strike in the eighth minute.

But an equaliser from Ryan Broom in the 34th minute pulled the visitors back into the game.

It was a frustrating affair for Ipswich, who went on to dominate for the majority of the 90 minutes.

The club now leads 3rd place Sheffield Wednesday by just one point.

Here are three things we clearly learned about McKenna’s side following their 1-1 draw on Saturday…

One slip up is all it takes

Ipswich looked comfortable in defence for the majority of this game, conceding very few chances throughout the game.

McKenna’s team also dominated possession, maintaining the ball for 75 per cent of the game.

However, it was one defensive lapse of concentration that left so much space open for Cheltenham to exploit.

While the visitors were ruthless with their one chance, for which Christian Walton could have done better with as well, it was still a poor defensive shape that allowed the Robins to strike.

Set piece threat

Ipswich will be happy to see that their goal did come from a well worked set piece routine.

That could prove an important factor this season in such a tight and competitive third division.

Quiz: Which club did Ipswich Town sell these 19 players to?

1 of 20 Darren Bent? Tottenham Hotspur Charlton Aston Villa Sunderland

It is in those games where the team is proving too toothless in open play where having a set piece threat will be invaluable.

It earned the team a point this weekend, and that could yet prove an important point even if it felt more like two-dropped for this team given their dominance.

More patience needed

Ipswich had 29 attempts on Saturday, but only managed to get four of them on target.

That is a simply awful conversion rate, and shows this team still needs a bit more patience in front of goal.

While their attacking patterns are exciting, and have opened up teams nicely this season, they still need to remain calm when trying to break down a parked defence.

Cheltenham frustrated Ipswich into taking too many poor shots from long range or from an easily blocked position.

This is something the team will need to improve in these types of games, that Ipswich will no doubt encounter more of as their promotion credentials become more and more obvious.