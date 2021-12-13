3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 1-1 draw at Wigan

Ipswich Town picked up a point at Wigan on Saturday thanks to a second half strike from James Norwood.

The Tractor Boys, who had John McGreal in charge as they continue to look for Paul Cook’s successor, fell to a hugely disappointing defeat at Charlton last week, which saw fans confront players on the pitch.

So, the positive reaction against the Latics will have pleased McGreal, as the side battled to get a draw.

That’s something to build on for the next boss, with an appointment likely in the coming week, and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game at Wigan…

They can compete with any team in the league

Firstly, you have to look at the main positive – Ipswich competed and deserved a point against a side that sit second in the table and could go top if they win their game in hand.

Even though the team are languishing in mid-table, we all know the quality the Suffolk side have, and this was a timely reminder that they have nothing to fear in the league.

James Norwood can have an Ipswich future

The striker had been frozen out under Paul Cook but he was given a chance on Saturday and he responded with a goal.

It wasn’t the prettiest, as he reacted quickly to finish a loose ball from close range, but Norwood showed the instincts that have made him a reliable scorer in the Football League over the years.

His celebration, pointing to the name on the back of his shirt, was a message that he can still make his mark at this level.

Time is running out to save the season

Despite collecting a good point given the opposition, the reality is that it doesn’t do much to help Ipswich in the table.

They are sitting 12th, nine points off the play-offs, which is a significant amount as we approach the halfway mark in the campaign.

Even the most optimistic Ipswich fan will recognise that time is running out if they are to make ground and push for the play-offs, which would’ve been the minimum expectation before a ball was kicked in August.