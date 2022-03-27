3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 1-0 win vs Plymouth

Ipswich Town’s strong form under Kieran McKenna continued yesterday as they beat Plymouth 1-0 at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys went into the fixture unbeaten in ten, although a few too many draws meant they needed a win to remain in with a chance of finishing in the top six.

But, they got the three points with relative ease, despite the narrow scoreline, with a first half strike from Sam Morsy sealing the win.

The result leaves Ipswich five points away from sixth place and here we look at THREE things we learnt following the game…

The team are a quality side

Firstly, this was another reminder that Ipswich are a top quality side at this level.

They have been fantastic since McKenna was appointed and they were superior to a good Argyle side on Saturday. It’s worth noting the visitors went into the game flying themselves, so to play as well as the hosts did was a real positive.

Defensively the team are solid, the midfield balance is there and they constantly create chances. This was another pretty complete performance.

The defensive solidity is key

We’ve touched on it there, but the defence deserve a special mention because they are really solid right now.

The back three formation is working, Morsy and Tyreeq Bakinson offer excellent protection and in Christian Walton they have the outstanding keeper in the league.

Any successful team needs a solid defensive structure and Ipswich’s latest clean sheet, a sixth in a row at home, was further evidence that they have just that.

A top six finish is achievable

Finally, having said all that, Ipswich have to believe a top six finish is possible.

There’s every chance they’re going to have to win every game to have a chance of finishing in the play-off places, which is remarkable when you consider the points return that would leave them on.

However, they have to feel that’s possible, even with some tricky fixtures to come. Seeing off a strong Plymouth side so easily will give more confidence to the players and staff for the run-in.