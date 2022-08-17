3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 1-0 victory over Burton Albion

Ipswich Town retained their place at the top of the League One standings last night by securing all three points in their showdown with Burton Albion.

The Blues were forced to be patient in this particular fixture as the Brewers produced a valiant display in front of their supporters at the Pirelli Stadium.

Ipswich scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 60th minute as Marcus Harness fired an effort past Burton goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Although Burton pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, Kieran McKenna’s side illustrated some defensive resilience as they sealed victory.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this game by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Ipswich after their 1-0 win over Burton…

Keeping Harness fit over the course of the term could be crucial in the club’s hunt for promotion

Signed by Ipswich for an undisclosed fee from Portsmouth last month, Harness has made a superb start to his spell at Portman Road.

After scoring in the club’s recent clashes with Forest Green Rovers and Milton Keynes Dons, the winger produced a real moment of quality in last night’s game as he netted against his former side.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.14 in League One, Harness could potentially go on to play a major role in the club’s push for promotion if he is able to maintain his fitness.

Christian Walton also has a big role to play for Ipswich this season

Ipswich could have quite easily suffered a defeat at the hands of Burton yesterday if Christian Walton wasn’t playing for them in this particular fixture.

The Blues goalkeeper produced two impressive saves to deny Gassan Ahadme from scoring for Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink’s side as he claimed his second clean-sheet of the season.

Having illustrated once again that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level, Walton will now be aiming to help Ipswich push on in League One over the coming months.

Ipswich must build upon the impressive away form that they have demonstrated this month

When you consider that Ipswich only managed to win seven games on their travels in the third-tier last season, they know that they will need to improve their performances away from Portman Road in the current campaign.

Having made the perfect start to the season in terms of their away form by picking up victories over Forest Green and Burton, it will be interesting to see whether the Tractor Boys can build upon these results in their upcoming fixtures.

Set to head to the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, Ipswich will be determined to secure all three points in their showdown with Shrewsbury Town.