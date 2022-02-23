3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 0-0 draw v Cheltenham

Ipswich Town played out a goalless draw at home to Cheltenham Town last night, extending their unbeaten run at Portman Road to seven League One games.

The Tractor Boys dominated the first half against a resilient Cheltenham side, however, the second half was much more tightly-contested.

With 12 league games still to play in what remains of this season, Ipswich sit four points and three places from the much-desired play-off positions.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Kieran McKenna’s side last night…

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Ipswich Town players play for now?

1 of 24 Cole Skuse? Bristol Rovers Colchester United Harrogate Town Sutton United

Ipswich’s mean defence could be pivotal

Ipswich have now gone over eight hours without conceding a League One goal, with the Tractor Boys proving to be tough opposition to break down.

Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson have been excellent as a back three, whilst they have not been limited to just their defensive capabilities.

All three have proven to be strong ball carriers and have contributed to starting attacks from much deeper positions.

The reliable nature of the aforementioned trio has allowed Wes Burns and Dominic Thompson, who have been operating in the wing-back positions, to have attacking freedom.

Still difficult to determine the strongest combination up front

Kayden Jackson put in a starring performance at the weekend and displayed in glimpses the quality he has last night.

Joe Pigott has struggled in an Ipswich shirt this season, and whilst he undoubtedly has the quality to operate at the top end of the third-tier, he has been unable to show that kind of form thus far.

Starting the campaign brilliantly, Macauley Bonne has struggled to follow that up as the season progressed, scoring just twice since mid-November.

James Norwood’s Ipswich career has seemingly been revitalised under McKenna, adding an extra element of competition to an already competitive frontline.

Still a good feeling around the club

Given their recent form and proximity to the League One play-off positions, last night was an excellent opportunity to cut the gap.

However, Cheltenham have also been in some fine form, competing very well against some of the division’s top teams.

Ipswich are still a team on the up, with McKenna seeing lots of success since his appointment and it will be no surprise to see them take their fight for a top-six spot all the way to the very end.

Still possessing an incredible squad at third-tier level, Ipswich will be confident in what remains of this campaign.