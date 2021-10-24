3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after 2-1 win v Fleetwood

Ipswich Town managed to claim a 2-1 victory against Fleetwood Town on Saturday to secure back-to-back wins in League One and climb into the top ten in the third tier.

Paul Cook’s side secured an impressive 4-0 win at Portsmouth in midweek in a performance that showed signs that the Tractor Boys are beginning to gel better as a squad and realising their potential.

It was always going to be crucial that they followed that result up with another win against Fleetwood.

The Tractor Boys managed to take the lead early on in the second half through Conor Chaplin, before Bersant Celina managed to grab a late-winning goal following an equaliser by Fleetwood in the 82nd minute.

It was a result that will raise expectations that Ipswich can get themselves into a position to make the top-six in League One this season despite what has been a slow start to the campaign.

The hope will be that the Tractor Boys can now continue to extend this winning run over the coming games.

With all that in mind, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Ipswich following their win against Fleetwood…

Ipswich show fighting spirit needed to sustain top-six push

It has unquestionably been a tough start to the season for Cook and his new group of Ipswich players.

There has been a lot of expectation placed on the Tractor Boys to gel swiftly and establish themselves amongst the promotion contenders this term after their summer outlay.

This win against Fleetwood perhaps for the first time this season showed that Ipswich have found the character and fighting spirit that is always vital for any side that has ambitions of sustaining a promotion push.

Following their impressive midweek win at Portsmouth, it could very well have been a case of back down to earth with a bump had Ipswich ended up drawing the game despite taking the lead through Chaplin four minutes after the restart.

However, where in other games so far this term Ipswich have struggled to respond to setbacks, they went again against Fleetwood and their extra quality from the bench told when Celina popped up with the vital winning goal in stoppage time.

That ability to keep going right to the end and continue to do the right things to grind out the three points could be the crucial difference between Ipswich finishing where they aim to this term or not.

Ipswich will have more comfortable wins than this one against Fleetwood during the rest of the campaign. They will also play better over the course of the full 90 minutes as they showed at Portsmouth.

However, it is when teams win when under pressure and not maybe at their best that shows the signs of a squad capable of being promoted.

Janoi Donacien remains a talismanic figure in Ipswich’s squad

Considering all of the new players that Ipswich brought into the club in the summer, it would not have been expected that at this stage in the campaign you could make a major case for Janoi Donacien to be their strongest performer in League One so far.

Donacien looks a completely different player this season to the one we have seen over the last few years.

The defender is excelling in his right-back role and against Fleetwood he once again produced another strong performance for the Tractor Boys.

The 27-year-old was solid down his side of the field for most of the game, managing to make three tackles, one interception and also win four duels.

However, against Fleetwood, what was also evident was the defender’s ability to bring added creativity to the side when getting forwards in support of attacks.

His perfectly weighted set-up for Celina to come onto and fire home the late winner showed a lot of composure and was a standout moment in the match.

While Doancien was also able to deliver seven crosses into the penalty area and make two key passes.

The defender just needs to maintain this level of performance and if he can then the Tractor Boys have a major chance of maintaining their form.

Celina could take confidence from much-needed impact from the bench

It has been a difficult start to his second spell at Ipswich for Celina. He has, up to this point, not quite managed to reach the same sort of heights as he did with his performances for the Tractor Boys during his loan spell with them in the 2017/18 campaign.

Celina had started the game on the bench for the third consecutive League One fixture for Ipswich. That came with Cook putting his faith in the likes of Kyle Edwards, Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko ahead of him once again against Fleetwood.

However, Celina got his chance to come off the bench and make an impact on proceedings when he was introduced onto the field for Edwards with 25 minutes to play.

The 25-year-old had produced some decent touches but perhaps did not have as much of an impact as he would have hoped for at the point where Fleetwood drew level.

The attacker though managed to have the final word for Ipswich on the game when he coolly converted Donacien’s excellent set-up to score his first league goal of his second spell at Portman Road.

That goal needs to now be the springboard for Celina to start showing his quality for Ipswich on a consistent basis.

There is no doubt that if Cook can get him going then the Tractor Boys have a major talent on their hands for League One.