3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after 2-1 loss v Plymouth

After being unbeaten for four League One games, Ipswich Town were brought back down to earth with a bump after making the long trip to league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The Tractor Boys had won three of their last four matches and had risen up the table into the top half, but they were expected to be in for a tough test against the Pilgrims and that’s exactly what it was.

Ipswich took the lead in the first half but they didn’t go into the break with the lead thanks to Luke Jephcott’s 44th minute leveller.

Conor Grant netted the winner for Plymouth early in the second half with Paul Cook’s side unable to get an equaliser in the rest of the half – let’s look at three things we learnt about them following the loss.

They’ve still not fully clicked

During the four-match unbeaten run it seemed as though we were finally seeing the best of a team that was expected to be one of the early pace-setters of League One.

That never happened though as Cook’s new side took a long time to gel, however a thumping win over Portsmouth recently was an indication that he’d found his best 11.

Even though Plymouth are currently top of the table, Ipswich would have been confident of getting a result and the fact they failed to do so suggests that they may not have clicked fully after all.

It may just be a case of Plymouth actually being really good and they’ve already taken some other big scalps this season, but we may see some more shuffling of the pack by Cook for the clash with Wycombe on Tuesday.

Left-back is a position of concern

Ipswich were ahead in the first half but on the stroke of half-time they were dealt a blow as Luke Jephcott tapped the ball in on the line to equalise.

The goal came from left-back Matt Penney failing to deal with a cross – he was beaten to it by Joe Edwards whose effort was stopped before Jephcott put the rebound over the line.

Penney’s performance as a whole was criticised and he was one of two left-backs who arrived over the summer – the other being Hayden Coulson who played on the right wing against Argyle.

If Ipswich fans had their way Penney would be dropped for the Wycombe game but could the club do with another more defensively solid left-back in January? They will have to wait two months if that’s the case.

They have goals coming from different areas

Despite being the losing team in the end, it was a defender who was on the scoresheet in George Edmundson and not Macauley Bonne, who already has 10 goals for the campaign.

They can’t just rely on the Zimbabwe international though, so it would have been good to see a centre-back contribute to the goalscoring despite being on the losing end.

We saw Lee Evans score a hat-trick from midfield despite never being a prolific scorer in his career and if they can start scoring regularly from set pieces with the likes of Edmundson, Cameron Burgess and others getting on the end of crosses then it will give Ipswich a better chance of winning games.