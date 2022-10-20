3 things we clearly learnt about Hull City after their 3-1 win over Blackpool

Hull City managed to make a welcome return to winning ways last night in their showdown with Blackpool in the Championship.

After suffering back-to-back defeats at this level to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, the Tigers stepped up their performance levels at Bloomfield Road.

Ryan Longman opened the scoring for Hull before Kenny Dougall levelled proceedings.

On the stroke of half-time, the Tigers regained the lead as Greg Doherty produced a fantastic strike.

Following the break, Hull extended their advantage via an effort from Regan Slater.

With Blackpool unable to deliver a response, the Tigers eased to victory.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this clash by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Hull following their 3-1 win over the Seasiders…

Andy Dawson should be given another game to showcase his ability as interim boss

Yet to appoint a permanent replacement for Shota Arveladze, Hull will be hoping to make progress in terms of their recruitment in the coming days.

However, when you consider that the Tigers produced an extremely encouraging performance under the guidance of Andy Dawson yesterday, it could be argued that the interim boss deserves the opportunity to oversee proceedings in the club’s clash with Rotherham United this weekend.

If Dawson leads Hull to another victory in this fixture, he may emerge as a contender for the vacancy at the MKM Stadium.

Longman could help Hull climb the standings if he builds on this display

After experiencing an underwhelming start to the season, Longman managed to deliver a promising display last night.

As well as scoring his first league goal of the campaign, the 21-year-old also won four aerial duels and completed 20 passes as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.67.

By building upon this performance in the club’s upcoming fixtures, Longman could potentially help Hull climb the Championship standings.

The Tigers must capitalise on the momentum gained from this win in their upcoming fixtures

Having secured an eye-catching victory on their travels, Hull must now capitalise on the momentum they have gained from this result.

Set to take on a Rotherham side this weekend who have won their last two league games under the guidance of Matt Taylor, the Tigers know that they will need to be at their best in order to have a chance of securing a positive result in this fixture.

By matching the performance levels that they produced last night in Saturday’s clash, there is no reason why Hull cannot go on to cause the Millers issues at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

