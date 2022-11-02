3 things we clearly learnt about Hull City after their 3-1 defeat v Middlesbrough

Hull City are sitting just one point above the relegation zone having played one game more than the two teams below them ahead of this evening’s Championship action.

The Tigers were defeated 3-1 by Middlesbrough under the lights at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday evening in a match that got away from them in a fairly unfortunate manner.

Boro claimed their first three points under Michael Carrick after losing 2-1 at Preston North End in the first game of the new era for the club, climbing above Hull on goal difference thanks to the victory.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Hull after their defeat to Boro…

Attacking decision making needs to improve

This could certainly be in part due to the number of fresh faces there are in the squad this season and a lack of familiarity between teammates in the final third.

The Tigers were constantly choosing the shoot too early and from low-probability ranges and angles against Boro, when a cross into the box would have been the better choice given the time and space they had available.

Keeping goals out at the other end has been more of an issue this season, but Oscar Estupinan did look very dangerous in glimpses on the night and had he had more balls into the box to compete for, it could have been a different story.

Boro sat in quite well after taking the lead, but Hull were only able to muster two shots on target in the match, including Cyrus Christie’s goal which took a wicked deflection anyway.

Christie a key attacking asset

Christie equated for one-third of Hull’s shots on the night in bombing on from right-back and netted his second goal for the club to level proceedings on the hour mark.

The Irishman was guilty at times for taking on shots with his weaker left foot when a cross was the easier route to a goalscoring opportunity, but his ball carrying, and dribbling ability would have given Andy Dawson some food for thought.

The specialist wing-back could thrive under someone like Liam Rosenior, who will have a great understanding for the role that he plays in the side.

The big weekend Hull City quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1900 1904 1908 1912

Defensive reinforcements must be prioritised

The Tigers have not kept a clean sheet in their last 16 league games and have only overseen one shut-out in their 18 second tier outings so far.

That is not good enough and will hinder their ability to pull away from the relegation picture if it continues.

They are a little unfortunate here with some freak own-goals deciding the game in the end, but there is no going away from their defensive record since the season started.

One in 18 is well below par, even the best teams rely on their backlines in tough moments and Hull are asking way too much of a mediocre attacking contingent right now.