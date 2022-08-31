3 things we clearly learnt about Hull City after their 3-1 defeat to QPR

Hull City endured a disappointing night on Tuesday, as they were beaten 3-1 by QPR at Loftus Road.

Goals from Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and Chris Willock ensured QPR were 3-0 up and cruising by half time, meaning substitute Tyler Smith’s late striker proved little more than a consolation for the Tigers.

It is a result that means Shota Arveladze’s side now sit seventh in the Championship table, and despite that promising positon, leaves the Hull boss with plenty to think about going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Hull from that defeat to QPR, right here.

Away form becoming a concern

Hull were reasonably solid on the road in the Championship last season, picking up one more point in their away games than their home games by the end of the campaign.

This time around however, things are rather different so far. While the Tigers have wn all three of their home league games this season, they have claimed just two points from the four Championship matches they have contested.

Hull’s summer transfer business has demonstrated their ambition this season, but if they cannot rely on simply the half of the fixtures they play at home to be competitive in the table, meaning the pressure may soon be mounting on Arveladze to find a way to win on the road.

A strong finish to the transfer window is needed

While they have undoubtedly impressed with what they have done in the window so far, it seems there may needed to be more to come from Hull before Thursday night’s deadline.

At Loftus Road, the Tigers named a starting lineup that was missing the likes of Lewis Coyle, Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan due to injury, with the resulting performance and result arguably highlighting the lack of depth in this squad, when some of their key players are missing.

If they are to match those ambitions, then you feel players will have to be brought in that can maintain those top levels when certain individuals are absent, meaning there may have to be a busy end to the window at the MKM Stadium.

They cannot rely solely on Oscar Estupinan

There can be no denying that Oscar Estupinan has enjoyed an excellent start to the season following his summer move to Hull.

The Colombian currently sits top of the Championship scoring charts, with seven goals already, but was unable to add to his tally at Loftus Road, missing two big chances that could have turned the game back in Hull’s favour.

It could be argued that this was a reminder for Hull that Estupinan, like any striker, is not guaranteed to find the back of the net in every single game, meaning other members of the squad are going to have to step up in front of goal, having only scored four times between them in the league since the start of the season.