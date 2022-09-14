3 things we clearly learnt about Hull City after their 3-0 defeat v Stoke

Hull started the Championship campaign brightly and looked like they could be serious play-off contenders.

Such is the nature of the second tier though that they have quickly fallen from the top six all the way down to 15th, even with Oscar Estupinan now leading the goalscoring charts in the division.

Last night, it was the turn of Stoke to inflict some punishment on the Tigers. It was Lewis Baker who put the Potters in front and then Ben Wilmot doubled their lead right on the stroke of half-time, Rather than start a fight back in the second half though, Baker merely added to his and his teams tally and Hull couldn’t find a response.

It’s left the Tigers with just one win in their last five games – and here is what we learned from another defeat for the club.

1. Hull need to make their possession count

Last night, if you looked at the possession stats, you would think that Hull were the better team and without seeing the scoreline, you would think they were the victors.

However, possession does not necessarily mean wins or three points. Hull had 65% of it last night and saw plenty of the ball. The issue though is that the Tigers simply couldn’t do enough with it and couldn’t be clinical enough. When you look at another stat, the xG one, Stoke bettered the home side in that department and therefore deserved their win.

Hull, for all their time on the ball and all of the passing they tried to complete, could manage only 0.94xG and four shots on target. It led to the side not being able to score – and it’s a valuable lesson for the club that they need to make their possession count.

The Tigers can play nice football and pass the ball around neatly all night long – but it won’t matter if they can’t do anything with it.

2. Hull need to start games better – rather than waiting to play catch up

Having splashed the cash over the summer and having brought in some good talent, they need to believe in themselves and feel that they can take games to other teams.

They need to take hold of a fixture from the off and make other teams chase them and really put the pressure on. Last night against Stoke though, they managed a total of just 0.09 xG in the first half. They had plenty of the ball and plenty of shots but the fact that they challenged the opposition goalkeeper so little shows just how effective that possession was.

The second half was a better showing in terms of threatening Stoke, as they produced 0.85xG compared to 0.45 from the Potters. The issue is that, by this point, they were already 2-0 down and needed to bag three to have any hope of a win.

Hull then need to start off better – they can’t meander along and then only start really threatening more when they are already behind and are already 45 minutes into a fixture.

3. Despite his age, Regan Slater looks like he can be important for Hull this season

Even with all the new signings that have come through the door at the KCOM Stadium, it was a player who had already been there since January that arguably impressed the most last night.

Regan Slater completed more dribbles than anyone else on the field with two and created one chance whilst also having two shots of his own. The midfielder is just 23-years-old but he looked calm and collected on the ball and whilst his side struggled, he can come away with his head held high.

He continued to try and push his team forward in the fixture and his passing was bang on too, with an accuracy of 88%. When things went through the player, Hull looked bright and that should be the case for the rest of the season too.

If he can keep up this level of performance, then the chances will continue to come and so should some wins – and that means he could be a really important player for them this campaign.