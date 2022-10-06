3 things we clearly learnt about Hull City after their 2-1 win v Wigan

Hull saw off Wigan last night in the Sky Bet Championship as they came from behind to win 2-1.

The Tigers needed that victory after a slump in recent weeks, and they’ll hope they can kick on from here.

Let’s look at what we learned about the Tigers last night…

Fighting spirit on show

Hull may well have been worried that the defeat against Luton was going to repeat itself last night with them going down 1-0 early on but the Tigers rolled their sleeves up.

They restored parity quickly and then took the lead just after half time, with them going on to see out victory.

That sort of spirit will serve them well this year.

A reminder of attacking talent

Oscar Estupinan was back amongst the goals for Hull in a reminder of the quality he and they have going forwards.

The Tigers had five shots on target last night and it’s clear they have one of the better strikers in the league at the moment.

Keep him firing and they will surely start climbing the league table.

Pedro Martins ready to go

Pedro Martins was in attendance last night ahead of his likely appointment and he’ll be pleased with what he saw from his time.

Andy Dawson said he did not know if he’d be in charge at the weekend and time will tell whether that is the case.

Martins will be hoping to try and build on this result if and when he does come in, though, as Hull try to kick up the table.