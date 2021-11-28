3 things we clearly learnt about Hull City after their 2-1 victory over Millwall

Hull City continued their fine form in the Championship yesterday as they sealed all three points in their showdown with Millwall.

George Honeyman opened the scoring for the Tigers as he headed home from Jacob Greaves’ delivery.

Millwall then levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time as Tom Bradshaw netted his third goal of the season.

Following the break, Hull regained the lead in the 53rd minute as Ryan Longman fired past Lions goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski.

Although Millwall pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages of the game, Hull were able to hold on to secure a fourth consecutive victory in the Championship.

As a result of this latest triumph, Hull extended the gap between them and the relegation zone to five points.

With the dust having now settled from this particular clash, here are THREE things we clearly learnt about Grant McCann’s side after their 2-1 victory over Millwall…

Honeyman is becoming a clutch player for Hull at this level

After helping Hull achieve promotion to the Championship last season by providing 18 direct goal contributions in League One, it was always going to be intriguing to see how George Honeyman would fare in a higher division.

Despite initially making a slow start to the 2021/22 campaign, the attacking midfielder has recently stepped up to the mark for the Tigers and once again demonstrated that he is a key figure yesterday by scoring against Millwall.

Having provided four direct goal contributions in his last four appearances, Honeyman ought to be brimming with confidence heading into the Christmas period and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he continues to set the second-tier alight with his attacking displays.

The Tigers’ home form will play a crucial role in their battle to retain Championship status

Hull’s main priority for the current campaign will be to retain their Championship status and thus they will need to continue to deliver the goods at the MKM Stadium in order to achieve this goal.

After suffering five defeats in their opening eight home league fixtures, the Tigers have now won back-to-back games in-front of their supporters.

By turning their stadium into a fortress in the coming months, Hull could potentially avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight by climbing the Championship standings.

Longman will be looking to use this performance as a platform to build upon

After joining Hull on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, Longman initially struggled to deliver the goods in the Championship as he failed to score or register an assist in seven appearances.

However, after creating goals for his team-mates in the club’s recent clashes with Birmingham City and Cardiff City, the winger delivered another impressive display against Millwall yesterday as he netted the winner for his side.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.21 in this fixture, Longman will be determined to use this display as a platform to build upon heading into Hull’s upcoming fixtures.