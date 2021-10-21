3 things we clearly learnt about Hull City after their 2-1 defeat to Peterborough United

Hull City missed a chance to escape the relegation places when Peterborough United visited the MKM Stadium last night.

Jack Taylor opened the scoring for the visitors in the 43rd minute, before Josh Magennis levelled just two minutes later.

Magennis then squandered an opportunity from the penalty spot in the 66th minute, with his side made to pay just six minutes later when Sirki Dembele netted what was the winner.

Defeat for The Tigers means that it is now just one win in their last 12, and whilst being promoted back to the Championship was always going to come with its challenges, they already find themselves in a difficult position.

Here, we take a look at three things that we learn about Hull during their 2-1 defeat to Peterborough last night…

The Tigers lacked cutting edge

Hull saw a lot of the ball last night, but they struggled to create enough clear-cut chances to put Peterborough to the sword.

Prior to last night, Posh were without an away point this season, conceding 18 goals in the process, but Grant McCann’s side were unable to capitalise on that.

Admittedly, Magennis’ penalty changed the dynamic of the game, but Hull’s key creative threats in Mallik Wilks and Keane Lewis-Potter struggled to make any sort of impact.

A lot of responsibility falls on the shoulders of the aforementioned duo because on their day, they can carve out chances for fun.

Thinking to do in January

This notion of lacking that cutting edge, and the awful form that they are in, suggests that January could be a big month for The Tigers.

There were some criticisms in the summer that Hull had not recruited well enough for the rigours of the Championship, and whilst the opening day showed glimpses of what they are capable of, they have been nowhere near the heights of that August match.

Defensively speaking, there does not seem to be too many problems. The Tigers are a team who are low in confidence at the moment and adding competition for places could be somewhat of an answer.

Tom Huddlestone’s injury was a big blow

Hull controlled large parts of the opening exchanges, and that was predominantly because of Tom Huddlestone, and his ability to dictate play.

His intelligence, coupled with his excellent passing range, allowed Hull to retain possession well and work themselves into some good positions.

However, he lasted just 29 minutes, and from then on, Hull lost that dominance.

Huddlestone is a player, who if kept fit, could certainly bolster their chances of Championship survival this year, as he still has so much to offer at Championship level.