3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town following their 2-2 draw at West Brom

Huddersfield Town extended their unbeaten run as they drew 2-2 at West Brom last night.

Whilst a point at The Hawthorns is always a good one in isolation, it will have felt like a defeat for the Terriers as they blew a two-goal lead going into the last six minutes.

In fairness, the turning point in the game came from a ridiculous decision to award Albion a penalty, but Carlos Corberan will feel his side should’ve performed better to hold firm after that.

Ultimately, the draw moved Huddersfield up to second, if only temporarily, and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

Danny Ward could have found his form for the run-in

Pleasingly for Huddersfield, the striker was back on the scoresheet, getting the two goals.

The first had an element of luck to it as he charged down a Sam Johnstone clearance, but he will feel he deserved that for his work-rate. He was then in the right place at the right time to make it 2-0, which was his 13th of the campaign.

Ward will be a big player for the Terriers over the next few months and to have him on form could make the difference.

Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Oakwell Higher Lower

They are serious contenders

Despite their excellent run, it still feels as though Huddersfield go under the radar somewhat in the promotion battle.

And, even though they ultimately lost two points, this performance was a message that they are serious contenders. Admittedly, West Brom are struggling but for 83 minutes it was the perfect, controlled away performance that was undone by a bad decision.

Improvements can still be made

Some will rightly point the finger at the ref but Huddersfield also have to take a look at themselves for how they reacted to the penalty.

They seemed to fall apart in the minutes that followed, where they conceded the equaliser and could’ve lost when Karlan Grant hit the bar.

When the pressure builds, they need to be able to stand firm and Corberan will be demanding more from his team in this aspect moving forward.