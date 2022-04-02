3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their win v Hull City

Huddersfield grabbed a much-needed three points to get their season back up and running in the race for promotion.

The three points mean Huddersfield will stay in the top six for another game week, but the performance was just as important as the three points.

There was fear of a huge drop-off in form after the previous two performances before the international break, but in this win over Hull, they were back to their best.

Corberan’s side consistently created chances and reduced Hull to barely a sniff on goal. The only criticism you can give them is it took so long to find the winner.

But, it was Harry Toffolo’s who proved to be the difference, boosting their promotion hopes in the process.

With the three points going back to the John Smith Stadium, here are three things we clearly learned about Huddersfield in their win over Hull.

Need to be more ruthless in front of goal

If there’s one thing you’ve not needed to do this season, it’s said that Huddersfield need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

They’re a side who don’t create as many chances as others around them, so taking their chances when they come is important. It’s something they’ve been very good at this season, but their defensive performances need to be replicated in front of the opposition goal.

They forced opposition goalkeeper Matt Ingram into seven saves and there was some nerves towards the end of the game. Putting the game to bed and taking their chances will stand them in good stead for the remainder of the season.

Back to their defensive best

In contrast to their performance in front of goal, the defending from Huddersfield in this game was brilliant.

They shut out a Hull who boast a number of talented players and kept their forward line incredibly quiet. With Nicholls not needing to make a save, it was business as usual for the Terriers before back-to-back defeats prior to the international break.

Corberan will be pleased with that reaction and will want to see that form carry on into the next game.

4-3-3 could work

Huddersfield looked as proficent in a 4-3-3 as they do in their usual 3-4-3. The extra man in midfield allowed Huddersfield to dominate central areas with the wing-backs constantly providing width.

As well as that, the front three looked impressive with their movement and the time put in on the training ground has clearly paid off.

Whether Huddersfield and Corberan continue with this formation remains to be seen, but the switch up will certainly help in keeping opposition teams guessing.