3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 3-2 win over Blackpool

Huddersfield Town extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to four games yesterday as they sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Blackpool.

The Seasiders opened the scoring via a strike from Jerry Yates before Danny Ward levelled proceedings by planting a header past goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw.

Blackpool regained their advantage in the 18th minute as Gary Madine scored his third league goal of the season.

Following the break, Sorba Thomas sealed victory for Huddersfield as he netted a quick-fire brace.

With the dust having now settled from this particular clash, we have decided to take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Terriers after their triumph over Blackpool…

Thomas has the ability to completely transform games for Huddersfield

Seemingly drifting towards a defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday, Huddersfield were saved by a superb second-half display by Thomas.

The Wales international equalised for his side before firing home the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Thomas, who has now provided 12 direct goal contributions for the Terriers in all competitions, clearly has the ability to transform games at this level and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he delivers some more stunning displays in the coming months.

Ward’s form in-front of goal could play a crucial role in the club’s push for a play-off place

Ward continued his fine form in-front of goal in yesterday’s game as he managed to find the back of the net yet again for Huddersfield.

The forward has now scored in each of his last three appearances for the club whilst he also provided an assist during the Terriers’ 3-2 victory over Bristol City.

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons? 1 of 20 Arsenal? Yes No

By maintaining his consistency as well as his fitness over the course of the coming months, Ward could play an influential role for Huddersfield as they look to launch a push for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Huddersfield should now be looking to turn the John Smith’s Stadium into a fortress

Having secured a hard-fought victory over Blackpool on Sunday, Huddersfield should now be looking to turn their stadium into a fortress during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Terriers currently possess the sixth-best home record in the Championship as they have managed to pick up 23 points from 12 games.

In order to push on at this level, Huddersfield will need to regularly pick up victories in-front of their own supporters as it will provide them with the momentum needed to maintain a challenge for a play-off place.