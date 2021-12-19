3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 3-2 victory v Bristol City

Huddersfield Town claimed all three points at Ashton Gate yesterday afternoon thanks to a 3-2 victory over Bristol City.

The Terriers fought back after an early Andreas Weimann goal gave the hosts the lead, with Duane Holmes, Danel Sinani and Danny ward all getting on the scoresheet.

Weimann added his second of the game in second half stoppage time but it proved to be too little too late from the home side.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield after their victory at Ashton Gate…

Huddersfield can keep pace with the play-off chasing pack

After picking up two points from their previous four games, the Terriers were at risk of dropping into mediocrity as the play-off chasing teams increase in confidence.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United have looked good in recent weeks, but Huddersfield’s victory yesterday shows that they are more than capable of staying close to the top six.

They are now just two points from the much-desired play-off positions, and whilst there is a large chunk of the season left, they will be hoping to remain close to the sides mentioned above.

Sorba Thomas is still a major influence

Sorba Thomas has not been as influential in the last few weeks as he was at the start of the campaign.

However, the 22-year-old proved yesterday that he is more than capable of still being a vital part of his side’s attacking play.

Thomas has enjoyed an excellent rise from the depths of the non-league, so the fact that he is continuing to put in good performances should not be underplayed.

Competition for places is high

The likes of Naby Sarr, Josh Koroma and Jordan Rhodes all took a place on the substitutes bench yesterday, and whilst the latter two have seen a lot of action from the sidelines this season, it is still a reminder of the quality they possess.

Keeping the competition levels high could be a huge advantage for them as the season progresses.

Not only will this drive on the players that are not part of the starting XI to get back into the side, but it will also keep the starting side on their toes.