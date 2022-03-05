3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 3-0 win v Peterborough

Huddersfield Town earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Peterborough United on Friday evening to bolster their surprise promotion push.

The Terriers have been written off week in week out, but they extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in a dominant win over rock bottom Peterborough United.

Danel Sinani’s classy opener got the ball rolling before Tom Lees put some gloss on the scoreline to kick-off the weekend in style.

The Terriers were tipped for a relegation scrap at the start of the season and look to be cementing a place inside the top six.

A remarkable achievement considering the difficult debut season Carlos Corberan endured in 2020/21.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield after their 3-0 win over the Posh…

Still potent from set pieces

Huddersfield have been very strong from attacking set pieces all season with Tom Lees and Matty Pearson particularly dangerous.

In the crunch encounters that are to come, potentially in the play-offs in particular, this could be a part of the Terriers’ game that will be very important and could be the difference between Huddersfield going up or not.

It was only Peterborough, but the set piece threat is alive and well under Corberan.

No complacency

After the outstanding run they have been on, three wins on the bounce, it would have been easy for Huddersfield to take their foot of the gas and coast to a victory, especially after taking the lead so early on.

But that is not in their mentality, the Terriers kept going and peppered David Cornell’s goal, carving out a host of goalscoring opportunities in the process.

Lees grabs the headlines with two headers but it was a strong team performance that mounted intense pressure on the Posh for extended periods.

Depth is present to bolster push

Tino Anjorin and Carel Eiting entering the fray from the bench just goes to show the depth of quality at Corberan’s disposal.

The Spaniard had been operating with a fairly thin squad in the first half of the season, but some shrewd January additions has them well placed to sustain their high performance levels for the remainder of the league campaign.

It will be interesting to see if they can build on this and run Bournemouth close in the race for second place.