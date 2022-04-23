3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 2-1 win v Barnsley

Huddersfield Town have now secured their place in the Championship playoffs after their win over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Friday.

It was a convincing display from the Terriers as they dispatched Barnsley with ease, confirming their relegation in the process.

Carlos Corberan has overseen a five game unbeaten spell in which the Terriers have won four of those matches, cementing their place in the top six and keeping their faint hopes of an automatic place alive.

It was set pieces that proved to be the lynchpin for success as Jordan Rhodes headed from close range in the fourth minute to put Huddersfield 1-0 up.

Harry Toffolo made it 2-0 just before half-time after he was left unmarked to tap in with a calm finish, changing the dynamic of the game.

From there, it was simple second half before Barnsley scored a consolation goal through Callum Styles in the 97th minute.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield after their win.

Sorba Thomas can be replaced

Thomas was absent from the game through injury but that didn’t stop Huddersfield from scoring their 21st goal of the season from a set piece.

Thomas has been a constant source of goals through his quality deliveries this season but needed to be replaced for this game.

The important thing for Huddersfield here is they learnt they can cope without him, with Sinani being a capable replacement on the wing as he provided the assist for Toffolo’s finish.

They have the chance to rest players

Injuries have begun to mount up for Corberan’s side with Thomas (knee), Pearson (knee), Colwill (hip) and Ward (hamstring) all being absent for the win over Barnsley.

While Pearson is likely to be out for the rest of the season, the other three are likely to return.

However, now playoffs are confirmed, Corbertan has the opportunity to rest key personnel and utilise some of his fringe players as he looks to win promotion via the playoffs.

It’s important that the players mentioned above are eased back into the squad as we’ve seen the likes of Sheffield United and Luton Town struggle to put their strongest sides out due to injuries.

They don’t need a 20 goal a season striker

Strikers are an expensive asset in squads, good strikers even more so. However, Huddersfield have shown that it isn’t always needed.

Both Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes arrived on free transfers in their returns to the club have been important to the club in the forward area.

Neither have 20 goals this season, nor do they look like doing that so spreading goals throughout the team and utlising set pieces the way Huddersfield has been essential.

Couple that with a mean defensive record, they’ve gained elsewhere in the side.