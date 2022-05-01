3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 2-1 victory v Coventry

Huddersfield Town travelled to Coventry City yesterday and were able to overcome their opponents and win the game 2-1.

The win was an important one for the Terriers as it secured them a top four finish meaning they will definitely be competing in the play-offs and still have a chance at going up automatically.

Their is just one game to go for Huddersfield now which is against Bristol City at the weekend but they will be keen to end the season on a high note especially to give themselves momentum they can take into the play-offs.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Huddersfield Town after their victory yesterday.

They know how to make use of their chances

Considering the statistics of yesterday’s game, Huddersfield weren’t really the team on top.

The share of possession was fairly even but slightly more in Coventry’s favour at 60% vs 40% but the Sky Blues had more chances than the Terriers.

In fact, Huddersfield had seven shots and only four were on target.

Despite that, they came away with two goals to their name showing they were able to score 50% of their accurate chances.

Of course Carlos Corberan’s side will have been hoping to make more chances and dominate the game more, however given the fact they still came out on top despite having less of the chances shows they know how to take them and this is an important attribute if they want to remain a team at the top.

They need to tighten up defensively

Just as Huddersfield lacked chances to attack, they allowed their opponents too much time and opportunity whilst on the ball.

In the game Coventry had 22 shots and whilst only nine of those were on target, it is a show of just how much space and time was given to the Sky Blues that allowed them to get into positions where they felt able to shoot.

Although Coventry had only slightly more possession, they certainly used their time in possession well to attack and the fact they couldn’t find the net more is probably more of a criticism of their offensive players rather than credit to the Huddersfield defenders.

Against other teams, the Terriers could be taken advantage of with those opportunities and therefore Huddersfield must look at making sure they shut their opposition down more effectively so they cannot get in such positions especially if they are looking to succeed in the play-offs.

They have to keep their concentration for the whole 90 minutes

Despite allowing Coventry to get into too many good positions and therefore allowing them to shoot regularly, Huddersfield did well to be entering the final minutes of the game with a clean sheet and although it didn’t lose them any points, to concede in the 90th minute will have been a blow for the away side.

Naturally, the Terriers may have been tired come the 90th minute given the amount of work they were having to put in to keep Coventry out but they almost got a bit too comfortable in their winning position and allowed their concentration to drop in the final minutes.

Therefore, it allowed Coventry to finally take their chance and bring a goal back and although this didn’t affect the outcome of the game, to come away with a clean sheet going into the final game definitely would’ve boosted Town’s confidence.