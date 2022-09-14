3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 2-1 defeat v Wigan

Despite a strong season last year in which they reached the play-off final and were unlucky not to gain promotion back to the top flight, Huddersfield Town have started this campaign in poor form.

With six losses from their first eight games, the Terriers currently sit second bottom in the league and as a result of their poor start, manager Danny Schofield was dismissed from his duties this morning.

Huddersfield will now be on the lookout for a new boss who can take them forward and hopefully help the club to climb up the league.

However, there is plenty to be worked on in terms of things on the pitch so with that in mind, here we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield following their 2-1 defeat against Wigan last night.

They need to make their chances count

Last night’s game against Wigan wasn’t a one sided affair by any means. Huddersfield had slightly more possession than their opponents as well as more shots on goal.

The Terriers registered 18 shots last night, six of which were on target but were only able to score once.

What’s more, Huddersfield’s chances weren’t poor. In the game they had a chance cleared off the line, hit the crossbar, had a shot just wide and Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones made some good saves.

Therefore, we can see that Town are able to get forward and have chances but need to be putting them away.

Whilst you can say they were unlucky last night to hit the bar and Wigan put on a good defensive display when needed, realistically with that many chances that are so close, the squad need to be working on the training pitch making sure they put more of them away.

The focus in the side can’t afford to drop

Wigan went ahead in the 25th minute last night through a penalty after a foul in the box and although it took until the 76th minute, the Terriers did come back into the game and equalise on 76 minutes.

However, they let their focus in the game drop and their opponents were able to take the lead again in the 82nd minute.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen this from Huddersfield this season. In their draw against West Brom, they lost a two goal lead by conceding later in the game and it’s something they can’t afford to be doing.

At this stage, Town need all the points they can get and therefore even if they are holding on for that point after an equaliser, they need to make sure they are playing in a smart way ensuring that they don’t continue to drop points after getting themselves into better positions in games.

They need to find consistent goals

Huddersfield have scored eight goals in eight games so far this season but they are struggling to score consistently across games.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the Terriers hadn’t scored for two games and the fact they only scored one yesterday despite having the chances comes back to the idea that they need to be more effective in their attacking positions.

When you look at Huddersfield’s top scorers this season, there are three players with two goals and three with one and whilst it may be a positive to have goals from throughout the side, when no one is scoring many it then suggests that the team are lacking an out and out goalscorer who can be effective for them.

This could change under new management and a different system but for now, it looks as though they need to work on identifying who will be that key player to make the difference.