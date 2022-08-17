3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 2-1 defeat v Norwich

Huddersfield Town slipped to a third Championship defeat in four fixtures last night, losing out 2-1 to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Danny Schofield will have been disappointed to see Norwich race into a two-goal lead in the opening quarter, particualrly after a slow start to the season for the Canaries.

Josh Sargent opened the scoring on only six minutes, before former Huddersfield loanee, Danel Sinani, doubled that lead on 16.

Tom Lees’ red card early in the second-half made a tough task tougher, although Pat Jones stepped off the bench to give Huddersfield a sniff of something.

Ultimately, it wasn’t to be for Town, who have now lost three of four Championship fixtures and four of five across all competitions.

Here are THREE things we took away from this game:

Tom Lees’ struggle continues

It hasn’t been a good start to the season for usually reliable centre-back, Tom Lees.

Last season, whether it was alongside Matty Pearson, Levi Colwill or Naby Sarr – whatever system Carlos Corberan pitched them in – Lees was phenomenal, looking an incredibly shrewd free transfer.

A lot has changed at Town over the summer and this season we’ve seen Lees play alongside new signings Yuta Nakayama and Will Boyle, as well as the returning Rarmani Edmonds-Green. In the last two fixtures, Ollie Turton has tucked in alongside him and Nakayama in a three-man defence.

In Saturday’s win over Stoke, Turton and Nakayama were exceptional, whilst Lees just about got himself through the 90 without standing out.

Last night, Lees received his marching orders on 48 minutes after hauling down Sargent as he raced through on goal.

The look on his face just about summed up the 31-year-old’s season so far. It’s been a struggle and he looks in desperate need for some consistency to get a feel for his best levels.

Pat Jones offers an exciting option

Sorba Thomas is carrying the creative burden once more this season and it’s a weight that’s weighing heavy on the Wales international. Schofield is relying on Tino Anjorin’s fitness as well, whilst Duane Holmes has had his good and bad moments in the games so far.

There’s Jack Rudoni, too, but he’s plugging a midfield hole right now.

Schofield looks like he could do with something a touch different in the final third (someone like Danel Sinani, who we will discuss shortly).

However, Pat Jones offered an interesting option from the bench last night, with the 19-year-old’s electric cameo resulting in his first senior goal.

Jones picked up the ball on the right, drove at the Norwich defence and then shoved a finish inside the near post. It was a quality piece of play and something for Schofield to weigh up.

Could the teenager, despite his lack of experience, prove to be someone to lift the pressure off Thomas and the rest of Huddersfield’s creative unit?

Danel Sinani offers transfer reminder

Sinani was one of Town’s successful Premier League loans last season, alongside Levi Colwill.

He’s now back at Norwich and has picked up the responsibility of turning Dean Smith’s side’s slow start around.

Last night he notched a goal and an assist, turning villain in the eyes of the Huddersfield supporters.

His performance at Carrow Road was a reminder of his better moments last season, producing a wicked cross from the right for Sargent’s opener and then remaining cool to finish for 2-0.

Sinani also served up a reminder to Huddersfield just how much joy the Premier League loan market can deliver.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Tino Anjorin have been signed from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively, but with a couple of weeks of the transfer window remaining, it might be worth Huddersfield dipping back into the Premier League loan market.

As we mentioned above, they look like they need another option in the final third, someone potentially even taking up that role Sinani did, where it was craft over raw pace that unbalanced sides.

Whilst last night was tough to watch as Sinani made the vital contribution, it was a reminder to Huddersfield to continue scanning the market.