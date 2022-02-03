3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 2-0 win over Derby

Huddersfield Town continued their push for a Championship play-off place on Wednesday night, a with a 2-0 win over Derby County at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers were handed an early advantage in the game, when their former defender, Richard Stearman, was sent off for Derby after just three minutes, for a late challenge on Lewis O’Brien.

Although Derby were able to keep the scores level for over an hour despite being a man down, goals from Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes in the last 15 minutes were enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

That result will now doubt have given Terriers boss Carlos Corberan plenty to think about moving forward, as he looks to keep his side in the race for a top six spot.

So here, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Huddersfield, from their win over Derby.

They can handle expectation

Coming into this game off the back of a ten-match unbeaten run in all competitions, and against a Derby side beset by off-field issues, Huddersfield ought to have been favourites for this one.

That will only have been enhanced by the sending off of Stearman early in the match, putting Derby up against it, and giving the Terriers a major opportunity, to pick up another three points.

Despite taking their time to make their breakthrough, Huddersfield certainly held their nerve to keep control of the game, and take their chance when the moment came.

That you feel, proves that this side have the ability and mentality to cope with the pressure of expectation in this battle for promotion.

Jordan Rhodes is back

There are unlikely to be many more popular goals scored at the John Smith’s Stadium this season, than Jordan Rhodes’ strike to put the Terriers’ 2-0 up here.

After Derby ‘keeper Ryan Allsop could only parry Danny Ward’s long range effort, Rhodes showed the predatory instincts that made him such a feared presence in the Championship for so long, to pounce on the lose ball and fire home to all but seal the points.

That was Rhodes’ first goal for Huddersfield since he last left the club in 2012, following a frustrating start to the campaign after his return in the summer.

If Rhodes can find that scoring touch on a more regular basis, it could go some way to easing the pressure on the likes of Ward to provide goals in attack.

Tino Anjorin could have a challenge to get into this side

Having joined Huddersfield on loan from Chelsea on January deadline day, Tino Anjorin will no doubt be hoping to get plenty of game time while with the Terriers.

On the basis of this though, that may not be easy for the attacking midfielder to do. While Anjorin completes his recovery from injury, the rest of Huddersfield’s attack showed their quality here.

Ward and Rhodes will no doubt be relied upon to get the bulk of the goals, while Holmes deserved his strike, and Sorba Thomas also remains a threat, with another impressive option, Josh Koroma, not even getting off the bench for this one.

As a result, there are plenty of other options for Anjorin to compete with for game time, and with the form they are in, it could be hard for the Chelsea man to work his way up the pecking order.