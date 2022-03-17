3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 2-0 loss v Millwall

Huddersfield Town suffered their first league defeat since November last night, losing 2-0 at Millwall.

Benik Afobe struck a goal in each half to sink Huddersfield, who were once again in debt to Lee Nicholls and his ability to keep the score down.

Carlos Corberan’s side remain in a strong position in the Championship table and know what they have to do in the coming two months to secure a place in the play-offs.

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

1 of 25 Where was Levi Colwill born? London Bradford Southampton Norwich

A clash with Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium looms on Saturday, with Huddersfield looking for a reaction after a below-par performance in London.

We take a look at some talking points coming off that 2-0 defeat:

Lee Nicholls is a huge asset

Twice Afobe might’ve beaten Nicholls last night, but he was head and shoulders above every other Huddersfield player.

That’s often been the case in fixtures where Huddersfield’s back has been against the wall this season, with their goalkeeper continuing to dig them out of trouble with immense performances.

Nicholls made five saves last night, with the picks of the bunch the scrambled effort to deny Dan Ballard and the low reflex stop to keep out Afobe’s hat-trick late on.

The 29-year-old outperformed his expected conceded goals (2.31) according to Wyscout stats, with his efforts at Millwall perhaps one of Town’s only positives.

Selection leaves Thomas & Pearson exposed

Sorba Thomas’ emergence at the start of the season as a creative wing-back was a real plus for Corberan. As was Matty Pearson’s ability to cover the ground behind him on the right-side of a back-three.

Last night, though, Huddersfield were badly exposed on their side of the pitch as Corberan opted for a 3-4-3 system and left Ollie Turton on the bench.

Scott Malone got the better of his battle with Thomas at wing-back, abusing the space in-behind and pulling Pearson out of position.

In weeks gone by, Huddersfield have played a back-four, with Ollie Turton alongside Pearson and Thomas playing as a traditional winger.

On the evidence of last night, Huddersfield regressed as they moved back into a system we saw much more regularly before Christmas and, therefore, moving forwards, it’s probably important to have Turton in the triangle on that right-side. He helps Pearson out defensively and allows Thomas to play his football in the areas he’s most dangerous.

That’s not a flashy selection policy, but it’s one that’s probably needed to avoid a repeat collapse on the right of Huddersfield’s system.

A bad week, but how costly could it be?

Town’s initial unbeaten run across all competitions was ended by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last Monday night.

The reaction to that, though, looked like it was extremely strong as a Danny Ward brace at West Brom had them on the cusp of an impressive victory at the Hawthorns.

Ultimately, Town collapsed late on and were held to a 2-2 draw, which has swiftly been backed up by this defeat to Millwall.

A point from two games has allowed Blackburn to move within two points of Town. Luton are now just three points adrift of them, whilst QPR and Middlesbrough are four behind, all with a game in-hand.

Add to the fact that Nottingham Forest are only five points behind with two games in hand from eighth, you soon realise Huddersfield have a target on their back.

This weekend pitches them up against second-placed AFC Bournemouth. Had there been two positive results leading up to that game, we could’ve been talking about a six-pointer in the race for automatic promotion. As it is, Town could do with a win to keep themselves ahead of the chasing-pack.

It’s been a costly week, just how costly will depend on how Corberan’s side react.