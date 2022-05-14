3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 1-1 draw v Luton Town

Huddersfield Town played out a 1-1 draw with Luton Town last night in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Danel Sinani fired Town into an early lead during a first-half that was full of controversy.

Sonny Bradley equalised for Luton, though, as the hosts enjoyed a strong spell heading into half-time.

Carlos Corberan’s side got to grips with the tie after the break and they head back to West Yorkshire with a result that they would have, undoubtedly, taken before a ball was kicked.

We take a look at THREE talking points here:

In control at the halfway stage

The first-half at Kenilworth Road was played at a frantic pace.

Both sides scored, should have had penalties and went close again through Cameron Jerome and Danny Ward.

Things settled down in the second period, though, largely thanks to Huddersfield starting to put their foot on the ball and controlling proceedings.

Despite a lack of cutting edge, there was a certain ease in which Huddersfield manoeuvred their way through the second-half.

Attacking changes made by Nathan Jones suggested that Luton felt they needed to take a lead with them to Huddersfield on Monday night, subsequently pointing to the fact that a draw leaves Huddersfield in control.

Heading back to the John Smith’s Stadium, they will know if they can continue doing the things they did after half-time, it will go a long way to booking their place at Wembley.

Corberan’s attacking selection pays off

Corberan has plenty of options in the final third, underlined by the fact he had to leave Josh Koroma out of yesterday’s squad.

Perhaps unsurprisingly it was Danel Sinani supporting Danny Ward, with Duane Holmes the most advanced of Huddersfield’s midfield.

Sinani punched a shot inside Matt Ingram’s near post on 12 minutes, finding the kind of space he thrives in. That continued throughout the evening, with the Luxembourg international producing one of his best performances in a Huddersfield shirt.

Holmes had a greater impact in the second-half, bursting out of midfield to tee up a blocked Lewis O’Brien shot. He was awarded the Sky Man of the Match award for his efforts.

Ward’s flicked header in the first-half went close to restoring Huddersfield’s lead and his selection will have been a straightforward decision.

That three-fold call from Corberan paid off, with each of the aforementioned trio playing their part.

A welcome returnee

Sorba Thomas’ involvement in this play-off campaign was massively in doubt after a knee injury picked up in the win over Middlesbrough over Easter.

Town’s creative ace has worked his way back into training, though, and took a place on the bench last night. Corberan brought him on for the final five minutes of the game.

That’s a welcome boost for Huddersfield given how important Thomas has been this season.

The 23-year-old has registered 11 assists this season and hopefully a growing involvement on Monday will increase Huddersfield’s threat in the final third, whether that’s from open play or set-pieces.

Luton managed Huddersfield’s usually dangerous corner routines well yesterday, but Thomas’ delivery is notoriously wicked and, in a tie of fine margins, that could be crucial.