3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 1-1 draw v Coventry

Huddersfield Town’s poor run of form continued yesterday with a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers almost picked up their first win in four matches but it would have potentially been an undeserved three points after Danny Ward’s opening goal.

But Carlos Corberan’s side failed to hold on as when the game entered stoppage time, Matty Godden rescued a point for the Sky Blues and that is the least they deserved.

Let’s look at three things we’ve clearly learnt from the sharing of the points in west Yorkshire this weekend specifically about Corberan’s outfit.

Defensive issues remain

After 15 league matches, Huddersfield had kept seven clean sheets which was a respectable record but it’s a record that has dropped in recent weeks.

Huddersfield have won just once in their last seven matches and just one clean sheet has been notched in that period, and they were close to picking one up on Saturday.

They weathered a Sky Blue storm with Mark Robins’ side having 22 shots – 12 of those being on target – right until the final moments of the match when Godden headed home.

Eight goals conceded in the last seven matches – not the worst record but not the best and combined with a regular struggle to score goals it is a problem.

Danny Ward has still got it

Danny Ward returned to the Terriers last season from Cardiff – five years after departing the club for Rotherham United – but he spent half of his return campaign injured.

The 30-year-old has been able to stay away from the sidelines so far this season and in the absence of Jordan Rhodes to injury as well as Fraizer Campbell’s non-scoring, someone has had to step up on occasion.

That man has been Ward who netted his fifth goal of the season yesterday, having only scored once last season in the Championship in 19 outings.

Whilst he’s not the long-term solution for Huddersfield, Ward is proving that in the short-term he can provide the goals if he gets the service but it’s still an area of the pitch that needs to be addressed in January.

Start of season optimism has faded

Like most Championship teams this season, Huddersfield have been plagued by inconsistency as there has proven to be little to split most of the second tier so far.

Following the 1-0 victory over Millwall at the end of October, Corberan’s side were sitting in fifth position but fast forward to the middle of December and they’re now in 10th place.

The gap to the play-offs is now five points and if the results continue to be draws or losses then teams in behind are going to overtake Huddersfield.

They’re definitely looking over their shoulder after an exciting start to the season and there will be concern that the second half of the 2020-21 campaign was a really poor one results-wise, and the same could potentially happen again and see the club drop down the table.