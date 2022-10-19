3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after their 1-0 loss v Preston

Huddersfield Town fell to another defeat yesterday evening as Greg Cunningham’s header proved to be the difference between them and Preston North End.

Neither outfit did enough in the first half to justify taking the lead – but Ryan Lowe’s men made sure they took all three points away from West Yorkshire as Cunningham’s header in the 50th minute found its way past Lee Nicholls.

This latest result takes the visitors to eighth in the division ahead of tonight’s round of Championship fixtures – and will be hoping to remain in the play-off mix for the foreseeable future as they managed to bounce back from recent defeats against Bristol City and Stoke.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, remain in 23rd place and are now in real danger of being at the bottom of the table by 10pm tonight with a potential win for Coventry taking them above Mark Fotheringham’s men.

And they face the prospect of going from play-off finalists to relegation favourites if they fail to improve their form before the World Cup interval next month.

Looking back to last night though, we take a look at three things we learnt about the hosts following another disappointing defeat.

They need more in the final third

With Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien leaving the club, it was perhaps expected that they would lose a considerable amount of attacking firepower going into this campaign.

But with Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward operating as a front two, Duane Holmes in an advanced midfield role and two wing-backs able to get forward, they would have been hoping to get themselves on the scoresheet.

It wasn’t meant to be though – and the major void Toffolo has created with his departure has become clearer following that performance.

His six goals and seven assists were crucial to the Terriers’ success last season and although Ben Jackson put in a bright display on the left-hand side, they missed Toffolo yesterday evening.

With Levi Colwill now gone, they can’t afford to rely on their defence to bail them out. More is needed in the final third, whether that comes internally or via new additions.

January additions are required

Although they had Yuta Nakayama and Jack Rudoni able to come off the bench, some of their other substitute options were very inexperienced and in a game where a Huddersfield goal could have changed things late on, they were unable to bring a hugely threatening option on.

Brahima Diarra, Nicholas Bilokapic and Charles Nduwuisi-Ondo are all 20 or under and although manager Fotheringham does seem to be actively willing to promote youth as opposed to being forced to, he would probably want more depth in certain areas.

Bilokapic is someone who could probably benefit from a loan spell, with Lee Nicholls potentially needing a more experienced shot-stopper to push him for his starting place.

And as touched on in the previous point, another striker would also be ideal because they don’t look like they have the firepower needed to compensate for a leaky defence.

With Jordan Rhodes not exactly performing well against the Lilywhites, it would have been ideal to have a couple of viable alternatives for him off the bench.

Fotheringham doesn’t just need new signings – but also some of his existing players to return.

Thomas will continue to be key

Although the Welshman has been the subject of criticism from some Huddersfield supporters on social media, he has been a bright spark for them and is continuing to put in decent performances.

Many will have been wondering whether he was just a one-season wonder following his step up from non-league football – but he was extremely bright during Fotheringham’s first game in charge against Reading and was decent again yesterday.

He may not have enjoyed a perfect performance – but he was one of few bright players for the Terriers alongside Jackson and there was certainly no lack of effort from him.

His set plays could continue to cause problems in the coming months as well, so he’s definitely one player to keep an eye on.