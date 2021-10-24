3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after 3-0 defeat v Bournemouth

It was always going to be a tough ask but Huddersfield Town’s long venture to the Vitality Stadium yesterday ended in defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

The Terriers were outclassed and beaten 3-0, with Dominic Solanke netting a brace for the Cherries to continue their unbeaten run since the start of the season.

It showed the gulf in class between the two teams – one who have been able to keep the majority of their players from their final season in the Premier League and the other who had to make cutbacks after relegation.

Let’s look at three things we clearly learnt about Carlos Corberan’s side after their comfortable loss on the south coast.

Still lacking in terms of strikers

Fraizer Campbell starting up-front for Huddersfield still in 2021 is probably an indication of what budget Corberan had to work with this summer.

Now 34 years old, Campbell has place in a Championship squad but he shouldn’t really be the leading striker, although it’s been forced upon the head coach with Jordan Rhodes out injured with just Campbell and Danny Ward to choose from.

There is another option in there but it doesn’t look like Corberan believes he’s ready, and the lack of chances created on Saturday is quite concerning.

Quiz: Did these 25 Huddersfield Town transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Levi Colwill signed on loan from Arsenal True False

The Terriers haven’t scored in three of their last four games and you can definitely put that down to a lack of real scoring options to choose from.

They can’t really compete with the ‘top’ teams

We have now seen Huddersfield comprehensively defeated by two top teams in Fulham and Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 8-1, so it kind of shows where they are at compared to that level.

The Terriers still have West Brom to play in the first half of the season as they are another team you could put in that bracket, but those two results make it clear that they do not have the abilities on the pitch to match up with them.

That’s no surprise considering the budget differences and whatnot – they’re definitely in that category of teams that will be chasing the play-off places but will definitely not be breaking into the top two or be close to doing so.

Time to give Odubeko a chance?

Huddersfield have always been keen to exploit the loan market for Premier League youngsters and they’ve done so this season again by bringing in Levi Colwill and Mipo Odubeko from Chelsea and West Ham respectively.

Whilst Colwill has become a regular starter, it’s been a bit tougher for the latter who has been restricted to four cameos off the bench and hasn’t been in Corberan’s squad for the last five matches.

Odubeko scored for fun in West Ham’s under-23 side last season but he’s not made an impact when he’s had a chance so far at the Terriers, and his absence from squads recently is concerning.

Is it time to give the teenager another chance? Considering they’re misfiring right now it may very well be the right time.