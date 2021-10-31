3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town after 1-0 win over Millwall

Huddersfield Town continued their impressive start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, beating Millwall 1-0 at The John Smith’s Stadium.

A rare goal for Jonathan Hogg – just his fifth in 284 appearances for the Terriers – with just eight minutes of normal time remaining, was enough to claim all three points for Carlos Corberan’s side.

That win means that Huddersfield are now fifth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

As a result, there will be plenty to reflect on for Corberan and his side after that win, and we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about the Terriers from Saturday’s game, right here.

They can respond to disappointment

In all honesty, there aren’t many who might have expected Huddersfield to be in such a strong position at this stage of the season, and some may have wondered if their chances of staying there were coming under threat going into this one.

Huddersfield came into this game winless in their last two, and off the back of a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at league leaders Bournemouth last weekend, their first loss in five games.

However, this win showed that the Terriers are capable of bouncing back when under pressure to keep themselves in contention for a top six spot, and that could serve them well during the rest of the campaign.

Patience is a virtue

They may have had to bide their time to get the breakthrough in this one, but in the end, Huddersfield’s patience paid off here.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, the Terriers had 14 shots – six of which were on target – in comparison to just four from Millwall, only one of which was on target.

As a result, the Terriers will feel they were good value for this win, and so the fact they got their reward in the end will no doubt give them plenty of confidence to continue with this approach to games moving forward.

Sorba Thomas does it again

While the scorer of Huddersfield’s winner may have been somewhat surprising given Hogg’s lack of goals during his career, there was little shock about the identity of the man who provided the assist for that goal.

Sorba Thomas’ brilliant corner that was headed into the bottom corner of the Millwall goal by Huddersfield’s captain, marked an eighth assist in 15 Championship games for a player who started 2021 playing in the National League.

That assist also means Thomas has created more goals than any other player in the Championship this season, and if he continues with that form, you can expect the Terriers to remain competitive, and the Welshman to start attracting some attention from elsewhere.