3 things we clearly learnt about Huddersfield after their 2-0 win v Birmingham

Huddersfield Town simply cannot be stopped right now as they made it a staggering 15 league matches unbeaten with a 2-0 success over Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s on Saturday afternoon.

Despite being tipped to struggle before a ball had been kicked this season, Carlos Corberan has the Terriers in a promotion race and their form since December has a large part to do with that.

Goals from Levi Colwill and Lewis O’Brien in the first half sealed all three points against the Blues and for a period of time the Yorkshire side were in second position in the table until Bournemouth’s comeback against Stoke City.

The win though leaves Huddersfield in third place in the Championship – let’s see what we learnt about them on a successful afternoon in the Midlands.

Lewis O’Brien is indispensable

He was courted by Leeds United throughout the summer transfer window but not long after it closed, O’Brien committed his immediate future to Huddersfield Town and he’s simply flourished under Corberan this season.

January also came and went without the number eight departing the John Smith’s Stadium and he proved once again against Birmingham why he’s such an important cog in the team.

He was on target to put his side 2-0 up but he was solid on the defensive side of things as well, completing five interceptions in the engine room to help put on a classy performance.

It will take a big offer in the summer to prize O’Brien away from the club but they’ll no doubt come.

Terriers squad depth is a key factor

Despite a 2-1 success against Cardiff City in midweek, Corberan decided to make four changes to his side for the visit to Birmingham, and things clearly worked out.

Jonathan Hogg, Jordan Rhodes, Harry Toffolo and goalscorer Colwill all came in, with key players such as Tom Lees and Danny Ward dropping out.

They are big calls to make, especially with someone like Ward who has been in top form this season, but Corberan’s decisions keep being proven to be the correct ones and the Spaniard clearly knows what he’s doing.

Huddersfield have strength in depth and it’s clear to see that it’s helping them on their run.

It’s going to take a very good team to beat them

Three points at St. Andrew’s extended Huddersfield’s unbeaten run to 15 matches and made it three wins on the spin.

One of those of course was against table-toppers Fulham, which was a statement result and proved that the Terriers were not a team to be messed with.

It’s hard to see anyone defeating them at this point – the unbeaten run will surely come to an end though eventually and it’ll probably be when everyone is least expecting it.

But with the way the Yorkshire side are playing, don’t expect that to happen anytime soon.