3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after their defeat to Reading

Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Reading in the Championship yesterday.

Goals from John Swift and Charlie Adam either side of half-time gave Reading their fourth-straight win in the Championship yesterday, with Ivan Cavaleiro scoring a consolation for the Cottagers – his first since mid-October.

The loss ended Fulham’s three-game unbeaten streak in the Championship but they remain a top-six side, hanging on to 5th after defeat for Sheffield Wednesday at home to Hull.

Plenty of fans weren’t happy with the way that Fulham lost last night though, and Parker has plenty to ponder before his side host Aston Villa in the FA Cup Third Round this weekend.

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about Fulham after yesterday’s defeat:

It’s not a numbers game

But if it were, Fulham would’ve won – they dominated possession with 71% of the ball last night, had 20 shots throughout the game compared to Reading’s 11, and had nine corner kicks compared to Reading’s two.

At the end of the game though, only one statistic matters and that’s goals. It’s baffling how Fulham don’t score four or five each game with the attacking players that they have, which suggests that something isn’t right tactically.

Fulham were far too wasteful last night. They had the chances to win the game comfortably but in the end, their defensive ineptitude paired with their wastefulness in front of goal caused their eventual downfall.

Mitro getting frustrated?

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the cream of a very experienced crop at Fulham but last night, he looked like a player who wanted out.

Fulham fans will hate to hear it but Mitrovic looked uninterested, and often frustrated. He’s been linked with moves to the likes of Aston Villa and Serie A side Genoa this season but has insisted he’s happy at Craven Cottage.

That didn’t look the case last night and if the Serb does want out and continues to play with the demeanour that he did against Reading, both Parker and the fans will quickly turn against him.

Time to drop 4-3-3?

Parker’s Fulham have become synonymous with the 4-3-3 formation. At times this season it’s had them playing some of the best football that the Cottage has ever witnessed but other times, like last night, opposition teams just find them too easy to breach.

Whether it was to do with their make-shift defence which featured Denis Odoi at centre-back, or whether it was just the same old set-up from Fulham, something isn’t quite right there at the moment.

Fulham have now lost four of their last eight Championship matches and face a real threat of dropping out of the top-six, and not being able to find a way back in – something needs to change at Fulham and soon, or their dreams of an immediate return to the Premier League will be dust.