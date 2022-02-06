3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after their 4-1 defeat at Man City

Fulham missed out on a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Things initially started well for Fulham, as they went ahead thanks to Fabio Carvalho’s fourth minute strike from Harry Wilson’s cross.

However, City equalised just moments later through Ilkay Gundogan, before John Stones headed in from a corner to put the hosts 2-1 inside a quarter of an hour.

A quickfire Riyad Mahrez brace after half time, including one from the penalty spot, was then enough to seal the win for City, and end Fulham’s run in the cup for another season.

Did Fulham win lose or draw these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Middlesbrough (H) Win Draw Loss

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Fulham from their defeat to Manchester City here.

They could hold their own back in the Premier League

While it may have been a somewhat heavy defeat that Fulham suffered at the Etihad, there are still elements of that result they can take heart from.

There are plenty of top-flight clubs, many of whom Fulham would likely be competing with if they returned to the Premier League, who would, and do, suffer similar results when they make the trip to play at The Etihad.

As a result, with the Cottagers causing problems for their illustrious opponents over the course of that match, you feel they can come away from this confident of making an impression in the Premier League next season, if they can get their push for promotion over the line.

Fabio Carvalho is destined for big things

One player who, not for the first time, certainly caught the eye for Fulham on Saturday, was Fabio Carvalho.

As well as opening the scoring, the young attacker was one player who kept City busy throughout the course of the 90 minutes, showing he is already more than capable of competing at a very high level, even at this early stage of his career.

The fact that he did that just days after a move to Liverpool fell through, shows the focus that the the teenager possesses as well, which, when combined with his ability, is certainly a positive sign for him moving forward.

Time to focus on the league

While the scalp of Manchester City would certainly have been a nice one for Fulham, you get the feeling there are bigger issues for the Cottagers to deal with the next few months.

As things stand, the Cottagers currently sit top of the Championship table, six points clear of the play-off places, and given the rewards that come with promotion, seeing that through has to be the priority for Marco Silva’s side.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that missing out on the fifth round of the FA Cup, and the distraction and added risk of injury and suspension that come with it, may in fact not be the worst thing for Fulham.