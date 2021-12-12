3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after their 1-1 draw with Luton Town

Fulham were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Luton Town yesterday at Kenilworth Road.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring for the Cottagers in the 19th minute as he fired home from close-range.

Following the break, Luton levelled proceedings as Elijah Adebayo planted a header past Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

Whilst the Cottagers did push for a winner in the closing stages of the game, they were unable to break down a resilient Hatters side.

Despite missing out on the opportunity to claim a seventh away league win of the season, Fulham extended their advantage at the top of the Championship standings to two points as their nearest rivals AFC Bournemouth suffered a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Here, we have decided to take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Fulham after their 1-1 draw with Luton…

The Cottagers need to be more clinical in-front of goal after taking the lead in games

Despite taking the lead in two of their last three league fixtures, Fulham have been unable to extend their advantage over their opponents.

The Cottagers would have been hoping to put Luton to the sword yesterday after Mitrovic netted his 22nd goal of the season.

However, the Hatters managed to seal a draw in this fixture as the likes of Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano passed up opportunities to add a second for Fulham.

In order to push on in the Championship in the coming weeks, Fulham will unquestionably need to be more clinical in-front of a goal.

Cairney should be handed an extended run in the side by Marco Silva

After helping his side seal a point in their showdown with Bournemouth earlier this month by providing an assist in this fixture, Cairney once again illustrated some signs of promise in Saturday’s meeting with Luton.

The midfielder produced one key pass at Kenilworth Road and completed two successful dribbles (as per WhoScored) before being substituted in the second-half.

Although it is safe to say that Cairney has yet to reach top gear in the Championship this season since returning from injury, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive at this level again if Marco Silva decides to hand him an extended run in the club’s starting eleven.

Fulham’s ability to pick up positive results on their travels could play a major role in the race for promotion

Whilst Fulham will be disappointed by the fact that they were unable to secure victory in yesterday’s fixture, their ability to pick up points on a regular basis away from home will put them in good stead in the race for automatic promotion.

The Cottagers currently possess the second-best away record in the Championship and have only tasted defeat on their travels on two occasions this season.

By maintaining their consistency over the course of the coming months, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Fulham extend their advantage over the chasing pack in the second-tier.