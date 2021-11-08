3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after their 1-0 win over Peterborough

Fulham finished off the latest portion of Sky Bet Championship fixtures before the international break with a 1-0 win at Peterborough United on Saturday, making it six wins on the bounce.

The Lilywhites have been in great form since the October set of internationals and it currently looks like it’ll be them and Bournemouth battling it out for the title this season in the second tier.

Of course, there’s still lots of work to be done before the trophies are handed out but Fulham do look good, and now we’re taking a look what we learned from their latest victory…

Settled front four

Fabio Carvalho is now back in contention for Fulham but it looks as though he might have to remain content with a spot on the bench for now.

Fulham’s front four of Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson, Bobby Decordova-Reid and, of course, Aleksandar Mitrovic has gelled brilliantly and in recent weeks has put every side in front of them to the sword.

Right now, there’s no need to change that.

Tete to return to starting XI soon?

Kenny Tete has returned from injury in recent weeks to make appearances off of the bench and it might not be so long until we see him back in the starting XI once the international break is over.

He came on for a decent period of the game against Peterborough at the weekend as Marco Silva begins to up his minutes and you can certainly see that increasing later this month when the club game resumes.

Fulham can win ugly too

Fulham have blown most of their opponents away in recent weeks and would have hoped for the same against Peterborough but the Posh proved stubborn and certainly gave the Whites a lot to think about.

Marek Rodak had a great game to preserve a clean sheet whilst Fulham eventually found a way to win as Mitrovic found the back of the net.

These are the games you look back on as important moments in a promotion-winning season far more than a 7-0 win as was recorded at Blackburn.

