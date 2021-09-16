3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after 4-1 win v Birmingham

Fulham sit atop the Sky Bet Championship table right now after a fine win over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

The Cottagers went into the game on the back of a surprise 1-0 defeat at Blackpool from the weekend but quickly got themselves in front last night, with Denis Odoi getting the opening goal for the visitors.

Two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic – one from the spot – and another goal for Harry Wilson sent Fulham well on their way to three points after that, and Troy Deeney’s first goal for his hometown club from 12 yards would eventually count for little.

Here’s what we learned about the Whites last night…

Nathaniel Chalobah looks right at home

Nathaniel Chalobah looks already very much at home in the Fulham side.

He sprung attacks, got an assist, won a penalty and showed all the Premier League level quality that he has that made so many stand up and take notice late on Deadline Day when he put pen to paper for the Whites.

Fulham’s midfield quality is stacked and it speaks volumes that you look at Chalobah after last night and have to say he’s right at the top of the pecking order under Marco Silva by the looks of things.

Character strong in the squad

It took ten minutes for Fulham to get over the disappointment of their loss at the weekend against Blackpool as Denis Odoi got himself a rare goal to put them in front.

Indeed, the Championship is a long, hard season and results like the one against the Tangerines will come up now and again, no matter how surprising they are.

The key to success, then, is how you respond and in a tricky looking game like ones at a strong-starting Birmingham City; Fulham passed the character test with flying colours.

Fulham show clinical edge compared to rivals

Fulham had three fewer shots at goal than Birmingham City last night but had three more on target and, of course, three more goals – with both sides getting a penalty.

The Blues have started really well this season and could be a play-off threat but this showed the level you need to challenge for the top two, and Fulham have displayed that on more than one occasion already this season.

They were sharp in front of goal, and ran out impressive-looking winners.

