3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after 4-0 win v Forest

Fulham responded to Bournemouth and West Brom’s respective wins in style on Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Lilywhites have motored on since the international break with three straight wins – as well as two clean sheets and ten goals scored – and they look in really good stroke at the moment.

Certainly, it’s been a promising few weeks for Fulham who now sit second in the league table as they look to hunt down AFC Bournemouth, and this is what we have learned about the Lilywhites from their win over Forest…

Midfield selection scrap intensifies

Tom Cairney was back with a bang against Cardiff as he came on at half-time and broke the deadlock and yesterday saw a further nod at how Marco Silva looks set to use him this year.

He started from the off with Harrison Reed coming out of the side and he and Jean Michael Seri were the midfield two.

The quality in the middle of the park Fulham have is incredible and the fight for a start has just got that bit harder.

Right-side back to full strength

In other positive injury recovery news, we saw Kenny Tete return to the side as he came on for Denis Odoi.

Odoi has done well this season in place of Tete who was injured in the early stages of the season and it’s now another area where Fulham have good competition.

Kete is a really good full-back and to now have him back available makes Fulham even stronger.

Fulham’s best front four?

Fabio Carvalho is a fine player but he has been missing a lot for various reasons and in his absence it could be fair to say Marco Silva has now found a front four that is his strongest.

Ivan Cavaleiro will want something to say about that but the quartet of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Harry Wilson was at its best on Sunday and they’ve shown time and again how well they can all link up.

