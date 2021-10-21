3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after 2-0 win v Cardiff

Two second half goals were enough to give Fulham all three points on Wednesday night in the Sky Bet Championship as they saw off Cardiff City 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Building on their west London derby win at the weekend against Queens Park Rangers, the Whites saw Tom Cairney return to the field at half-time and get the opener around 15 minutes later, before Aleksandar Mitrovic swept home moments after to double their lead after a defensive mix-up from the visitors.

Fulham, then, will be pleased with another win on the board and here we’re taking a look at three things we learned about the Whites last night…

Midfield options just got even better

Fulham’s midfield options have been marvelled at plenty of times this season already with the likes of Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri, Nathaniel Chalobah Josh Onomah among those to feature in white.

However, their depth just got that little bit deeper with the return of Tom Cairney, who announced his comeback from a lengthy injury in typically emphatic style via a lashed left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

It was a great strike, and it was great to see the delight on his face at his long-awaited return.

Fulham doubling up fast

For the second game straight since the international break we saw Fulham hit two goals in quick succession to take a game away from an opponent.

In the second half against QPR on Saturday, 1-1 became 3-1 in around four minutes and last night 0-0 was 2-0 in about six.

Fulham are showing a real intent when they go in front at the moment and Marco Silva will be eager to see that trend continue.

New defensive resoluteness?

Fulham rode their luck a little at times against Cardiff who did have a decent amount of chances but they held firm and kept a clean sheet.

Marek Rodak is back in the side and is already doing well between the sticks and it does seem as though improved defensive resoluteness has been introduced since the shocking result at Coventry City before the international break.

Keeping it tight and scoring goals usually leads to success and Fulham appear to be getting the balance a bit better at the moment.

