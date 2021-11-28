3 things we clearly learnt about Fulham after 1-1 draw v Preston North End

Fulham travelled up north for the lunchtime kick-off against Preston North End on Saturday looking to right the wrongs of midweek, where they dropped points to Derby County, who sit bottom of the Championship.

In the end though Cottagers fans were left feeling let down at their team’s performance as they stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

After seven wins in a row and 25 goals scored it’s now two sharing of the spoils in succession for Marco Silva’s side and it was an afternoon where Fulham really failed to get anything going at all.

Let’s look at THREE things we learnt about the Championship table-toppers following yesterday afternoon’s action.

Quiz: 30 questions about Fulham’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What was Aleksandar Mitrovic's league goal tally for 2021/22 after the Barnsley (H) match? 18 19 20 21

Mitro cannot always be relied upon

To the surprise of everyone on Wednesday, Aleksandar Mitrovic was missing from Fulham’s line-up to face Derby County, and it was no shock that they didn’t hit the back of the net at Craven Cottage that night.

21 goals in 18 matches suggests that the Serb is quite integral to Silva’s playing style, but you wouldn’t have thought it yesterday afternoon.

Coming up against a defender in Liam Lindsay as well that PNE fans haven’t been convinced by since he signed for the club meant that it could have been a field day for Mitro, but it turned out that the Scot dealt with him rather easily.

He had just one shot in the whole match and generally just looked unfit – he could have been struggling with an illness still which kept him out in midweek but it was definitely one to forget.

Defence is an issue

Fulham’s defence in their seven-game winning run was solid enough and they kept a clean sheet against Derby, but if it wasn’t for North End’s lack of cutting edge then it could have been a whole lot worse than one goal conceded.

Time and time again both Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream – mainly the latter – were left for dead by the pace of Emil Riis who was getting the better of the opposition and the Dane could have feasibly had a hat-trick on another day.

Antonee Robinson was left exposed on a number of occasions as well by Tom Barkhuizen and the American international could have been sent off for what appeared to be a scissor tackle on the wing-back in the second half.

Silva will need to tighten that back-line up ahead of next week’s encounter with Bournemouth which is set to be a huge one.

May not be as dominant as people think

After the winning run they’ve been on, many Fulham fans and also neutrals believe that the Cottagers will simply walk the league now

However the last two matches and the North End encounter especially will leave people thinking that the Londoners can be got at – however we already knew that as they’ve lost three times this season already.

It will give opposition teams confidence though that if PNE can create as many chances as they did then so can they, and despite also drawing after going down to 10 men against Coventry City, Bournemouth will probably be confident of securing a result next weekend in a top of the table clash.