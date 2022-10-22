3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County during last night’s defeat v Ipswich

Derby County’s League One promotion hopes were dealt a blow after they were beaten 1-0 away at Ipswich on Friday night.

Paul Warne’s side were hoping to gather some momentum after an impressive win at Accrington Stanley last weekend but were unable to break down a sturdy Ipswich defence.

A bright start allowed Derby to get into some good areas but they struggled to create chances, with Town goalkeeper Christian Walton a passenger for most of the game.

With Ipswich struggling to create as well, a mistake from the experience Curtis Davies allowed Kayden Jackson in behind as he rounded Joe Wildsmith before hitting the post, only for Wes Burns to score the follow-up.

The drama was done there though, as Jackson went on to have a penalty saved by Wildsmith in the 83rd minute.

It’s a game that will have frustrated Warne, but also give him plenty of detail as to what he needs to do to get this team moving in the right direction.

With that in mind, here are three things we learnt about Derby after their defeat.

Lack of squad depth is hindering them

Derby’s squad troubles are well known having been decimated in the summer after administration.

One of the main aims under Liam Rosenior was to bolster the squad and they did that but it’s still lacking depth in key areas.

The issue has come to the surface since Paul Warne took over having struggled to get a consistent starting XI. Not only that, but he’s struggling to rotate his side and with several key players like Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane picking up knocks recently, it only highlights glaring issues in the squad.

Need more control in games

One of the issues Warne is trying to iron out is the lack of control of games. Going back to the Port Vale game, Derby lost control in the second half before the game got away from them and that was the case against Ipswich.

They lacked quality in possession which meant just one shot on goal after the interval. Not only that, but Ipswich’s impressive press ensured that the middle section of the pitch was theirs.

Need to get Bird in the game more often

With Derby lacking control in games, it means on too many occasions Max Bird is a bystander.

He’s without a doubt the best player in possession in the team and perhaps the league.

But under Warne, Bird hasn’t been playing his best football with games often passing him by.

In this defeat, it was more of the same, with Bird having just 34 touches, not enough from a player who’s strengths lie on dictating the tempo of games.