3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their EFL Cup exit to Liverpool

Derby County almost pulled off the impossible as they lost out on penalties to Liverpool in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Rams took the Premier League side to penalties after a 0-0 draw before bowing to the nine-time EFL Cup winners.

It was a spirited display full of positives with Derby creating several chances before holding firm to keep a first clean sheet since in four.

Derby were backed by a 5600-strong away support and would have been going home full of praise for their players. Derby had several chances to nick the tie with David McGoldrick squandering their best chance late in the game as he miscued his header at opposition goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith kept out the chances that came at him, although he wasn’t overly busy despite the gulf in quality.

It went to penalties with Liverpool edging after Harvey Elliott hit the winner after Lewis Dobbin and Craig Forsyth had their penalties brilliantly kept out by Kelleher.

It will give Warne and the supporters plenty of confidence going into this weekend’s game away at MK Dons as they look to build on a positive performance.

With that in mind, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Rams after their EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool.

They can concentrate for long periods

One of Derby’s issues this season has been switching off at key moments.

Game deciding moments have cost them this season, with three points being thrown away against Plymouth, Port Vale and Morecambe.

There have also been the amount of penalties they’ve given away since Warne took charge. However, this draw should prove to Warne that his side can retain their concentration throughout a 90 minutes and must take that into their league games.

Joe Wildsmith is proving to be an inspired signing

Wildsmith came in for some criticism when he initially joined due to some shaky displays.

However, over the last six weeks or so, he’s proven to be an astute signing and one Sheffield Wednesday may regret in letting go.

He’s proved time and time again that he’s ready to be a number one and his performance against Liverpool showed that he’s maturing into a well rounded goalkeeper.

Warne should have belief in his squad players

Warne has been persistent with his starting XI so far.

That has left the fringe players struggling for regular game time which will no doubt be frustrating.

the likes of Liam Thompson, Jake Rooney and Kwaku Oduroh will be banging on the door and with a tough run of away games coming up, they may get their chance.