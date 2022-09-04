3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their defeat v Plymouth

Derby were beaten 3-2 at home to Plymouth on Saturday, dropping a 2-0 lead as Argyle rallied late in the second half to grab the three points.

The Rams were two goals to the good before the interval after taking advantage of poor defending from Plymouth.

David McGoldrick assisted James Collins for his first in a Rams shirt after robbing Brendan Galloway before sliding in Collins.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing got the second when he turned between two players before firing home.

There were warning signs from Plymouth for Derby but they were not heeded as Jason Knight blocked shot on the line after Joe Wildsmith was pulled into a smart save.

Derby were cruising going into the second half before a couple of smart substitutions from Plymouth increased the intensity late in the game.

The late collapse will have frustrated many as Liam Rosenior’s side could not match Plymouth’s intensity, paving the way for the three points for Argyle.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three things we learnt about Derby in their defeat to Plymouth.

Midfield lacks balance

Far too often, Plymouth’s neat passing sliced through Derby’s midfield almost making the likes of Max Bird and Conor Hourihane look non-existent.

They lacked energy and sadly didn’t look comfortable without the ball at times. Additionally, they did not get on the ball often enough in the first half which allowed Plymouth to grow in confidence.

Derby’s midfield needs a box-to-box ball winning player in there which will allow the likes of Hourihane and Bird to be more impactful in possession, as well as mask their flaws without the ball.

Derby need a natural right-back

Jason Knight has done a sterling job at right-back but his absence is felt hard in the midfield.

Having a natural right-back come into the team will allow Knight to step back into midfield, offering Derby more energy, goals and robustness.

His qualities are wasted at right-back and the lack of a senior option will harm Derby as the season progresses.

James Collins needs more support

Collins has had a tough time of late but was back to his best in this game with David McGoldrick providing the support.

He is a more threatening player when there are others around him playing a supporting role, rather than Collins needing to drop deep to get involved in the game.

In the box, he’s sharp and a tidy finisher and if the wide players and deeper midfielders provide him with balls in the box, he will score more goals and that showed in this game.