3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their 4-2 victory over Bristol Rovers

Derby County managed to seal their seventh league victory of the season yesterday in their showdown with Bristol Rovers.

After being forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Exeter City in midweek, the Rams produced an impressive attacking display against the Gas in front of their supporters at Pride Park.

David McGoldrick opened the scoring for Derby in the fifth minute before James Collins doubled the club’s advantage from close range.

McGoldrick scored the Rams’ third goal of the afternoon before Bobby Thomas pulled a goal back for Rovers.

The Republic of Ireland then completed his hat-trick by firing an effort past goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Whereas Rovers managed to reduce the deficit by scoring a penalty on the stroke of half-time, they were unable to launch a comeback following the break.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this fixture by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Derby following their 4-2 victory over the Gas…

McGoldrick will play a major role in the club’s push for a top-six finish if he maintains his fitness

Signed by Derby in the summer transfer window, McGoldrick would have been hoping to feature regularly during the opening stages of the season.

However, due to injuries, the 34-year-old has only made 10 league appearances for the Rams.

A class above during the first-half of yesterday’s clash, McGoldrick managed to take his overall goal tally for the season to five by netting a hat-trick.

If the forward, who recorded a perfect WhoScored match rating of 10 against Rovers, is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the coming months, he could play a significant role in the club’s push for a top-six finish.

The Rams do not necessarily need possession to provide an attacking threat at this level

Whereas Derby had 56% of the ball in their recent clash with Exeter, they were unable to make this possession count as they produced an underwhelming performance in this fixture.

Warne opted to deploy a different approach against the Gas as the Rams managed to provide more of an attacking threat despite only having 43% of the ball.

Having illustrated that they are capable of picking up positive results with less possession, Derby can now deploy different tactical set-ups effectively depending on who they are facing in League One.

Derby still need to work on eradicating simple errors from their game

After claiming a clean-sheet against Exeter, Derby were unable to prevent Rovers from scoring yesterday.

During their recent defeat to Ipswich Town, the Rams produced two defensive errors as Curtis Davies’ under-hit back pass led to Wes Burns’ goal while McGoldrick gave a penalty away which was saved by Joe Wildsmith.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Derby County flops from over the years?

1 of 25 When did Derby sign Efe Ambrose? 2019 2020 2018 2017

Derby have yet to learn from these mistakes as Craig Forsyth needlessly fouled Josh Coburn in the penalty area.

Whereas Antony Evans’ converted spot-kick didn’t lead to a Rovers comeback, the Rams know that they simply cannot afford to continue to suffer lapses in concentration at the back.