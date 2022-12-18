3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their 4-0 win over Forest Green Rovers

Derby County returned to winning ways in League One with a 4-0 win over Forest Green Rovers at Pride Park on Saturday.

The Rams ended a run of three consecutive draws with a dominant victory over a struggling Forest Green, who are currently sitting in the relegation zone.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing gave Paul Warne’s side an early lead on his return to the starting line-up, before David McGoldrick doubled the advantage in the 21st minute.

Derby had further chances when Max Bird was denied by Luke McGee and Mendez-Laing’s header hit the post, but they were not kept out for too long and McGoldrick added a third in the 69th minute, before completing his hat-trick when he slotted home with three minutes to go.

The victory extends the Rams’ unbeaten run to eight league games and moves them up into the play-offs in sixth place, two points clear of seventh-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

But what did we learn about Derby after their latest encounter?

Goals in the team

Warne will have been frustrated after just one goal in their previous three games, especially with the quality he has at his disposal.

McGoldrick’s treble was his second hat-trick of the season and his ninth overall, while he has also contributed three assists, underlining the 35-year-old’s importance to the team.

James Collins also has seven for the campaign, so there is plenty of fire power up front for the Rams.

The problem is that although they have had some emphatic victories, it has not been replicated consistently enough and too many draws have restricted further progress up the table.

Derby can pose a threat to any team in the division with the quality they have in their side and they took full advantage against their struggling opponents, with Forest Green having conceded 43 goals this season.

Defensive record continues

While Forest Green did have their moments in the game, the Derby defence were not asked too many questions by their visitors.

The Rams have the joint-second best defensive record in the division with just 17 goals conceded, only Barnsley have been breached less.

It is made even more impressive when you consider the makeshift defence Warne has been forced to field, with midfielders Korey Smith and Louie Sibley playing as full-backs and left-back Craig Forsyth filling in centrally.

With Curtis Davies and Haydon Roberts now back fit, it gives Warne more options, but both were left on the bench on Saturday as he manages their recovery.

Such a solid defensive base gives Derby an excellent platform on which to build their promotion push as Warne instills the resilience that he became known for during his time at Rotherham United.

Strong home form

Pride Park is beginning to become something of a fortress for the Rams.

They have lost just once at home since Warne’s appointment in September and are unbeaten in four league games on their own patch.

It is not trip that many teams will be relishing and playing in front of their sizeable home support seems to be a huge advantage, with their attacking players thriving as they play on the front foot.

With the Rams having two of their next three games over the Christmas period at home, it feels like a significant opportunity to consolidate their place in the top six.