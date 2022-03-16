3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their 3-1 loss vs Blackburn

It was another tough night for Derby County last night after they were beaten 3-1 by Blackburn Rovers.

The Rams took the lead through a Ravel Morrison strike in the 28th minute and held their lead into half-time.

In the second half, it was a different story though.

Blackburn equalised shortly after the break through Scott Wharton and by the hour mark, Derby found themselves 2-1 down.

The Rams tried desperately to equalise as the match neared its’ conclusion, but to no avail. Rovers eventually secured all three points through Sam Gallagher deep into injury time.

With that being said, here are three things we learnt after the match.

Games are running out

Given the amount of points (21) they were deducted by the English Football League, Derby were always battling against the odds to survive this campaign, and now, they are running out of games.

The Rams have only eight games left this campaign to make up a deficit that currently stands at six points following Reading’s draw with AFC Bournemouth last night.

They have done remarkably to be within six points at this stage, no doubt, and any neutral is willing them on, but the games are coming and going quickly as we enter the Championship run in.

Every dropped point at this stage edges them ever closer to relegation to League One.

Rooney isn’t giving up

Despite the above, though, Rams boss Wayne Rooney is clearly not giving up the fight.

Speaking to DerbyshireLive after the match, Rooney was adamant his side would keep fighting after another tough result.

“We are where we are,” he said via DerbyshireLive.

“We will keep going, keep fighting, keep believing.”

“Obviously tonight is a tough one for us, but we have got another tough game Saturday and the one thing I can tell you is them players will keep going, keep having a go.”

Hearing such fighting talk from Rooney was excellent amid the difficulties the club are facing not just off the pitch but in terms of getting points on the pitch of late, too.

Hearing Rooney’s word, it becomes abundantly clear he will not give up until their survival is a mathematical impossibility.

Poor away form continues to hamper survival bid

Last night’s result at Blackburn Rovers was a reminder that Derby County’s away form is something really hampering their survival bid.

In their last 10 matches away from home, they have won only once, a 2-1 win over Stoke City back in December.

In that period, Derby have lost eight times, including seven away defeats on the bounce for Rooney’s men.

In total, their last 10 away games have yielded just four points, compared to their home form, where their last 10 at Pride Park has won them 22 points. Quite the difference.

With away games against Swansea, QPR and Blackpool making up three of their last remaining eight, the Rams simply cannot afford to keep coming away from their away matches with no points if they are going to make an unlikely survival bid.