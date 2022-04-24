3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their 3-1 defeat to Bristol City

Bristol City secured an impressive 3-1 victory over already relegated Derby County yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Andreas Weimann and Antoine Semenyo helped fire the visitors into a two-goal advantage going into the break, before Craig Forsyth halved the deficit on the hour mark.

Timm Klose completed the scoring in the 79th minute to secure the three points for the Robins.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Derby after yesterday’s defeat at home to Bristol City…

Ravel Morrison shines again

Ravel Morrison has been an impressive addition at Derby this season, with the midfielder a real creative threat for the Rams against the Robins yesterday afternoon.

Morrison kept picking the ball up in dangerous positions throughout, linking the play very well in the final third.

The 29-year-old arrived at Pride Park on a one year contact at the start of the season, and should they manage to agree fresh terms, then it would represent excellent business.

Bartosz Cybulski could play a part next season

Bartosz Cybulski made his full debut for the Rams yesterday afternoon, with the 19-year-old showing signs of promise.

The teenager was presented with two good opportunities, however, he was unable to net his first Championship goal of his career.

League One could be a great opportunity for Cybulski to continue to gain invaluable experience within the first-team set up at Pride Park, with the pressure and expectation potentially lower than it would be if the club were still in the Championship.

Indeed, Wayne Rooney has provento be a manger who trusts the production line at Derby, which could lead to more senior opportunities for the likes of Cybulski.

Production line continues to impress

Whilst relegation has been confirmed, one major positive from this season are the performances of the more youthful members in the squad.

The Championship experience that these players have gained has been excellent, with the likes of Festy Ebosele, Malcom Ebiowei and Liam Thompson, amongst others, all impressing throughout the campaign.

It will be no surprise to see a number of new faces within the first-team environment next season too.