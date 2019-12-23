3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their 3-0 defeat to Reading

Derby County’s disappointing start to the 2019/20 campaign continued on Saturday as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Reading.

Despite entering the clash with a point to prove following their recent underwhelming displays against the likes of Millwall and Blackburn Rovers, the Rams made a woeful start to proceedings as Scott Malone was sent-off for a foul in the penalty area in the fourth minute.

Charlie Adam duly fired in the spot-kick to give Reading the lead at the Madejski Stadium.

Undeterred by this setback, the Rams pushed forward for an equaliser as Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight and Martyn Waghorn all went close for the visitors.

However, following the break, Reading doubled their advantage via a strike from Lucas Joao which effectively killed off Derby’s hopes of getting back into the game.

The Royals added a third in the closing stages of the game as Yakou Meite fired home from the penalty spot after Joao was brought down in the area by Craig Forsyth.

As a result of this defeat, Derby slipped to 17th in the Championship standings.

With the dust having now settled from this particular fixture, we have set out three things that we clearly learnt about the Rams after their setback against Reading.

Check them out below…

The Rams need to bolster their defensive options in January

When you consider that the Rams have only managed to keep two clean-sheets in the Championship since Richard Keogh’s departure at the end of October, it is imperative that Cocu looks to bolster his defensive options in January.

Whilst the Rams did illustrate some signs of promise in an attacking sense against Reading, basic errors at the back ultimately led to their demise at the weekend.

Providing that Cocu gets his recruitment spot on next month, there is no reason why Derby cannot push on during the second-half of the season.

Cocu has to find a solution to the club’s away day blues

Since beating Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium, Derby’s away form in the second-tier has been dreadful.

Having only amassed six points on their travels from a possible 33 on offer, it is imperative that the Rams find a solution to this particular issue over the coming weeks.

If they continue to falter in their away games, Derby could potentially be dragged into a relegation battle.

Derby must improve their discipline

Given that the Rams managed to pick up eight cautions at the weekend, it could be argued that they need to work on their discipline ahead of their upcoming fixtures with Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic.

By maintaining their composure during clashes, Derby will avoid the possibility of being reduced to ten-men which in turn will give them a better chance of securing victories in the Championship.